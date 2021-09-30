Suzane von Richthofen leaves prison for the first day of school at the biomedicine college

Convicted for planning the murder of her parents in 2002, she is in the semi-open regime and had already tried to start a university course before.

MARCELO GONCALVES/SIGMAPRESS/ESTADÃO Suzane von Richthofen received court authorization to attend classes



Suzane von Richthofen, convicted of planning the murder of her parents in 2002, began attending the biomedicine course in person at college Anhanguera, in Taubaté-SP. Suzane was sentenced to 39 years and six months in prison for the murders and is in the semi-open regime, which allows the inmate to leave the prison during the day to work or study and return at night. This Wednesday, 29, Suzane left the Tremembé penitentiary and went to the campus in an application car. The Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (SAP), in an official note, highlighted that the departure was authorized by the Court, that it will be monitored with an electronic ankle bracelet and that measures to prevent contagion by Covid-19 will be taken in the penitentiary.

Suzane was already looking to enter a higher education course in recent years. In 2020, she took the Enem and got a place in the Tourism Management course at the Federal Institute of Campos do Jordão, but was not authorized by the courts to leave the prison. In 2017, he sought to take the administration course at a Catholic institution in Taubaté and, despite having his application for financing approved by Fies, he ended up not completing his enrollment. In 2016, he had also tried administration at a private college, and asked to take the course at the penitentiary for fear of harassment off-site. The request was denied by the courts for lack of technological resources in the prison, which led her to give up.

Suzane allegedly helped plan the murders of her parents, Manfred and Marísia, which were committed on October 31, 2002 by her boyfriend at the time, Daniel Cravinhos, and his brother, Cristian Cravinhos. The reason would be that the three shared the inheritance that Suzane would receive, in addition to the lack of family support for the relationship. The case shocked Brazil and received a lot of media attention. Recently, two movies about crime were released simultaneously: ‘The Boy Who Killed My Parents’, which tells the Suzane version, and ‘The Girl who Killed the Parents’, which features Daniel’s version.