Suzane von Richthofen starts attending college with electronic ankle bracelet

This Wednesday (29), Suzane Von Richthofen, sentenced to 39 years in prison for the death of her parents, decided to change courses and began attending biomedicine classes at a university in Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo. Information is from G1.

To attend classes, Suzane will need to use an electronic ankle bracelet and will start the biomedicine course with an expected exit according to a court order. The trip to the institution will be done by private means.

Upon arrival at the university, Suzane appeared in a flowered shirt and a different look from her most recent temporary departure in September, with shorter hair.

According to the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (SAP), “the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be taken at the Feminine Penitentiary I Santa Maria Eufrásia Pelletier de Tremembé, where she is serving her sentence.”

After gaining the right to semi-open status, Suzane entered college after obtaining a grade in the National Secondary Education Examination (ENEM).

Anhanguera College was contacted by G1 at the time of authorization from the Court and informed that “it deals directly with its students, if necessary, with possible actions regarding their attendance and school performance, as this is a private matter. The institution emphasizes that the student’s enrollment was authorized by the courts and clarifies that it offers everyone equal treatment, as determined by Brazilian law”.

