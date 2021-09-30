Swiss study says that human beings can live to be 130 years old

posted on 9/30/2021 06:00



The analysis showed that although the risk of death increases with age, it eventually stagnates at 110 years old – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Humans can live up to 130 years, although the chances of reaching that age are not that high, a Swiss study shows. The researchers arrived at the numbers after probability analyzes based on data from supercentennials, individuals 110 years of age or older, and semi-supercentennials, those aged at least 105 years old. The results were presented in the latest issue of the specialist journal Royal Society Open Science.

The age limit that a human being can reach is an issue widely debated by experts in longevity. According to the Swiss team, the maximum time defined by studies is 150 years, and there are also investigations indicating the impossibility of defining a ceiling of years lived. The new analysis used medical information from more than 1,100 supercentennials from 13 countries, taken from a database belonging to the global research initiative International Longevity Database, and from an Italian study with all living in the country, between 2009 and 2015, who were 105 years or older.

The analysis showed that, although the risk of death increases with age, it eventually stagnates at 110 years, which makes the possibility of staying alive or dying equal, by 50%. “From 110 years old, the probability of living another year is similar to the act of tossing a coin in the air”, illustrates, in an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP) news, Anthony Davison, professor of statistics at the Institute Swiss Federal of Technology in Lausanne and study leader.

in this century

Based on this condition, it seems possible that humans could reach 130 years, the group concluded. “If there was a limit below 130 years, we would have been able to detect it with the data available so far,” says Davison, who does not rule out even longer lifetimes. “If these results are extrapolated, this implies that there would be no limit to life expectancy, as it could always be expensive in the coin toss”, he explains.

Despite the defined limit, it does not mean that any individual will reach it soon. “To begin with, the analysis is based on people who have already achieved the feat of going beyond 100 years. Even with 110, the chances of reaching 130 are one in a million (…) Not impossible, but very unlikely”, justifies the author of the research. The team estimates that, before the end of this century, some humans will have reached that age. For now, the person who has lived the longest is Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at the confirmed age of 122 years.