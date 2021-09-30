Sylvinho overtakes Mano and tries to catch up with Tite and Carille by not losing first classics

Coach Sylvinho already has four classics for Corinthians and has not yet been defeated by any of his rivals from Alvinegro, a mark that puts him in a select group this century. The last match was the 2-1 triumph over Palmeiras, last Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, in the 22nd round of the Brazilian Nationals.

The captain, who had three draws before beating Derby, already has a better record than the other 19 coaching spells at the club this century, including Tite’s first in 2004 and Mano Menezes’ two in 2008 /10 and 2014 (see below).

The only technicians who remained undefeated in classics longer than Sylvinho so far were Geninho, in 2003, Antônio Lopes, in 2005, Tiago Nunes, in 2020, Tite, in 2010 and 2015, and Fábio Carille, in 2017 and 2019.

The former assistant alongside Sylvinho, by the way, holds the absolute record in this regard, losing only in the tenth game against rivals in his first spell. In 2019, they lost in the sixth game, but with a sweet memory for Corinthians: victory on penalties over Santos in the semifinals of Paulista in 2019 after a 1-0 defeat in normal time.

The next derby scheduled for Sylvinho will be against São Paulo, probably still this month, but without a date set by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) so far.

Haven’t lost classics in the century

Sylvinho (2021)* – 4 games

Rabbit (2019/20) – 2 games

Nelsinho Baptista (2007) – 1 game

First defeat in coaches’ classics (2001-21)

Fábio Carille (2017) – 10th game

Fábio Carille (2019)*** – 6th game

Tite (2015)** – 6th game

Tiago Nunes (2020)** – 6th game

Geninho (2003) – 5th game

Antônio Lopes (2004/05) – 5th game

Tite (2010/11) – 5th game

Luxembourg (2001) – 3rd game

Tite (2004) – 2nd game

Catwalk (2005) – 2nd game

Márcio Bittencourt (2005) – 2nd game

Ademar Braga (2006) – 2nd game

Émerson Leão (2006) – 2nd game

Carpegiani (2007) – 2nd game

Mano Menezes (2008) – 2nd game

Cristóvão (2016) – 2nd game

Osmar Loss (2018) – 2nd game

Vagner Mancini (2020/21) – 2nd game

Heck (2002) – 1st game

Junior (2003) – 1st game

Juninho Fonseca (2003) – 1st game

Oswaldo de Oliveira (2004) – 1st game

Geninho (2006) – 1st game

Mano Menezes (2014) – 1st game

Oswaldo de Oliveira (2016) – 1st game

Jair Ventura (2018) – 1st game

*Until now

**Lost playoff to Palmeiras on penalties after a draw in normal time before that

***Lost to Santos in normal time, but passed on penalties – another loss was in the 10th game

