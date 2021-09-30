Sylvinho overtakes Mano and tries to catch up with Tite and Carille by not losing first classics

Coach Sylvinho already has four classics for Corinthians and has not yet been defeated by any of his rivals from Alvinegro, a mark that puts him in a select group this century. The last match was the 2-1 triumph over Palmeiras, last Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, in the 22nd round of the Brazilian Nationals.
The captain, who had three draws before beating Derby, already has a better record than the other 19 coaching spells at the club this century, including Tite’s first in 2004 and Mano Menezes’ two in 2008 /10 and 2014 (see below).
The only technicians who remained undefeated in classics longer than Sylvinho so far were Geninho, in 2003, Antônio Lopes, in 2005, Tiago Nunes, in 2020, Tite, in 2010 and 2015, and Fábio Carille, in 2017 and 2019.
The former assistant alongside Sylvinho, by the way, holds the absolute record in this regard, losing only in the tenth game against rivals in his first spell. In 2019, they lost in the sixth game, but with a sweet memory for Corinthians: victory on penalties over Santos in the semifinals of Paulista in 2019 after a 1-0 defeat in normal time.
The next derby scheduled for Sylvinho will be against São Paulo, probably still this month, but without a date set by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) so far.
Haven’t lost classics in the century
- Sylvinho (2021)* – 4 games
- Rabbit (2019/20) – 2 games
- Nelsinho Baptista (2007) – 1 game
First defeat in coaches’ classics (2001-21)
- Fábio Carille (2017) – 10th game
- Fábio Carille (2019)*** – 6th game
- Tite (2015)** – 6th game
- Tiago Nunes (2020)** – 6th game
- Geninho (2003) – 5th game
- Antônio Lopes (2004/05) – 5th game
- Tite (2010/11) – 5th game
- Luxembourg (2001) – 3rd game
- Tite (2004) – 2nd game
- Catwalk (2005) – 2nd game
- Márcio Bittencourt (2005) – 2nd game
- Ademar Braga (2006) – 2nd game
- Émerson Leão (2006) – 2nd game
- Carpegiani (2007) – 2nd game
- Mano Menezes (2008) – 2nd game
- Cristóvão (2016) – 2nd game
- Osmar Loss (2018) – 2nd game
- Vagner Mancini (2020/21) – 2nd game
- Heck (2002) – 1st game
- Junior (2003) – 1st game
- Juninho Fonseca (2003) – 1st game
- Oswaldo de Oliveira (2004) – 1st game
- Geninho (2006) – 1st game
- Mano Menezes (2014) – 1st game
- Oswaldo de Oliveira (2016) – 1st game
- Jair Ventura (2018) – 1st game
*Until now
**Lost playoff to Palmeiras on penalties after a draw in normal time before that
***Lost to Santos in normal time, but passed on penalties – another loss was in the 10th game
