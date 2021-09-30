Taliban disperses with gunfire to loud women’s demonstration in Kabul | World

Taliban fighters stopped with shots into the air a demonstration by six Afghan women who claimed the right to education on Thursday (30) in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

On Tuesday (28), the rector appointed by the extremist group for the University of Kabul, Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat, banned women from the institution (both teachers and students).

Three young women, in veils and masks, wore a banner with the words “Don’t Politicize Education!” in English and Dari outside a girls’ high school on the east side of town.

“Don’t break our pens, don’t burn our books, don’t close our schools,” the banner completed, alongside a photo of veiled girls during a class.

When three other protesters joined the first, one with the poster “Education is human identity”, several armed Taliban arrived at the scene.

The demonstration was called over the internet by a group called the “Spontaneous Movement of Women Activists in Afghanistan”.

High shots and headbutt on cameraman

The fighters forced the protesters to retreat to the entrance to the teaching center. One of them took down the poster, while others were advancing against foreign journalists to try to stop them from recording images of the protest.

A Taliban fired a short burst of shots into the air with his machine gun, and the protesters took refuge inside the school.

The extremists chased the cameramen and photographers, trying to remove their cameras, and one of them headbutted a foreign cameraman.

‘Unauthorized demonstration’

The group responded to orders from an unarmed young man who was carrying a walkie-talkie. He introduced himself as Mawlawi Nasratullah, commander of Taliban special forces for Kabul and its region.

He asked his men to bring together journalists, all from the international press, and stated that “he respects journalists, but this demonstration was not authorized”.

“If they had asked for authorization for the demonstration, they would have received it,” said Nasratullah. “The authorities in the Emirate of Afghanistan had not been informed, so there are no Afghan journalists here.”

He also said he “respects women’s rights”. “You tried to cover an illegal demonstration. I remind you that in modern countries, France or the United States, the police attack the protesters”.

In early September, armed Taliban dispersed demonstrations in several cities, such as Kabul, Faizabad and Herat (where two people were killed).

On the 10th, the UN accused the Taliban of killing four people in a peaceful protest in Kabul. Two Afghan journalists covering the act were arrested and beaten (see the video below).

