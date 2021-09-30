Tarcísio Meira is remembered by his daughter-in-law in a dream: “Much light”

Mocita Fagundes, daughter-in-law of Tarcisio Meira, he said he dreamed of his father-in-law, who died in August at the age of 85, after complications from Covid-19. Tarcisio Filho’s wife said that she hadn’t dreamed of the famous man yet, that he was married to Gloria Menezes.

“I hadn’t dreamed of him after his departure. The day before yesterday, I dreamed,” said Mocita, reporting details of what happened during the dream. “I was sitting on the floor. Tarcisinho on the sofa in front of me, a little farther to the right. Gloria was in a chair to my left. I’m not sure, but we were on the porch of the farm. In my dream he had already passed away,” she wrote.

Mocita also said that he was talking to Tarcisinho and Gloria, when Tarcisio arrived and sat down beside his son. “I looked amazed and said: ‘Wow, Tarciso! How beautiful you are'”, says the famous, “He looked at me and replied with that smile there in the photo: ‘Do you think?’ And I looked at Gloria and asked, ‘Don’t you see him? And then I woke up. He was beautiful. Enlightened, smiling, haughty voice. I wasn’t out of breath and I walked steadily”, adds Mocita.

Tarcisio Filho’s wife also detailed the clothes Meira was wearing in the dream. “Elegant as always. I was glad I dreamed about him. Why was it only I saw him? I do not know. But I woke up happy with the certainty that he is in a place of great light”, he said.

