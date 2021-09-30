Tardelli pleases Carille and is looking forward to his debut as the Santos starter

Coach Fábio Carille is excited about the evolution of Diego Tardelli at Santos. The striker is getting better physically after a period of four months without acting after the departure of Atlético-MG.

Tardelli went through a physical reconditioning process before making his debut against Athletico, on September 14th. He acted for 28 minutes at the time.

After being attacked by some vandals that night, Diego Tardelli was released to spend time with his family, continued his special work and stayed away in front of Ceará. The second match took place against Juventude, last Sunday.

And Carille saw an evolution in the 36-year-old striker’s performance. The 99 shirt played for 35 minutes at Alfredo Jaconi and participated more. The first goal stopped on goalkeeper Douglas.

Now Tardelli’s expectation is to start for the first time. As the game against Fluminense was postponed, the next one for Santos will be against São Paulo, on the 7th, at Morumbi, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Diego Tardelli against Athletico (Sofascore)

22 minutes

17 rings

15 passes (11 right)

1 decisive pass

lost the ball five times

Diego Tardelli against Juventude (Sofascore)

29 minutes

2 submissions

26 rings

20 passes (17 right)

2 decisive passes

lost the ball six times

