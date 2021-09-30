Tembici raises BRL 430 million and will expand electric bicycle rental – Link

THE startup in mobility tembic, which specializes in renting bicycles in large cities, announces on Thursday, 30, the raising of US$ 80 million (approximately R$ 430 million at the current exchange rate) to accelerate its expansion in the Brazilian and Latin markets. The contribution was led by fund grow capital, but it also has an amount coming in the form of green credit from Itaú and Santander banks. Among the company’s main plans is to increase the number of electric bicycles made available to customers.

“The funding is for us to continue growing and we are going to expand investments in technology and data to consolidate electric bicycles and the new business model focused on cycle delivery”, he says Tomás Martins, president and co-founder of Tembici.

Tomás Martins and Maurício Villar, co-founders: goal is to expand electric bicycles

Tembici’s approach to Crescera began at the beginning of last year, but cooled off with the onset of the pandemic, when Tembici’s operation was practically paralyzed with people locked at home. However, second Fernando Silva, member of Crescera, interest continued to rise and the fund’s vision is for the company to grow at an accelerated pace in the coming years. The idea is for this movement to move towards going public in the United States within three years.

“We invested in an expansion plan inside and outside Brazil. We are aiming for the big dream which is to ring the bell on Nasdaq in two or three years’ time”, says Silva.

Known for the orange bikes with the logo of the Itaú (which remains one of the startup’s main sponsors), the company currently operates 16,000 bicycles. With cash in hand, Tembici’s goal is to increase the number of bicycles by 10,000, 50% of which are electric.

“The future is electric. We believe that light modals powered by electricity bring greater efficiency to travel, and in our riders with electric bikes, we see 30% more use compared to conventional ones”, he says. Maurício Villar, co-founder of Tembici and director of operations.

Today, Tembici has 1,000 electric bicycles in operation. In Rio de Janeiro, 500 units are stationary at rental stations. In São Paulo, the company entered into a partnership with the iFood, which also acts as a sponsor, to provide bicycles to couriers.

However, the company’s idea is that the expansion of electric bicycles is more focused on the final public than on projects such as iFood. It is not by chance that the 5,000 units that will be placed on the streets by the end of 2022 will be exclusive to the final public.

More travel and less sponsorship

With the new contribution, Tembici also wants to depend less on sponsorship. The startup came up with a business model in which Itaú bank put money to stamp its brand on bicycles around Rio de Janeiro. In other words, it was a business model made possible only with a large sponsorship. With this, Tembici expanded to other cities such as São Paulo, Porto Alegre, Salvador, among others – always with Itaú behind. The startup has similar contracts signed with companies like MasterCard in Argentine.

In recent years, however, the participation of this type of contract in sales fell from 80% to 50%. According to Villar, this did not happen because of the lack of interest from sponsors, but because of the increase in the number of trips paid for by its users. Prices for renting bicycles from Tembici in São Paulo, for example, range from R$ 2.99 (for trips of up to 15 minutes) to R$ 358.80 (in the annual plan).

“Our strategy is to increasingly grow the revenue coming directly from the consumer. This does not mean that the partnerships will end, but that our focus is on direct leasing”, he says.

According to the executive, the company already has positive cash generation and has enough money to carry out this next expansion plan. The idea in the short and medium term, says Villar, is not to seek new contributions, but to continue the growth plan with the money generated within the company.

No rivals (for now)

The company, for now, remains without direct rivals in this market. That’s because the Grow, his then main rival, left the streets after filing for bankruptcy protection at the beginning of last year – and has not returned.

Unlike Tembici, Grow’s bicycles and electric scooters were scattered around the city without a physical parking spot. The result: Customers were less careful and the startup’s cost of maintenance skyrocketed. Grow received contributions in the amount of US$ 150 million.

At the same time, other companies tried to operate electric scooters in the country, but they gave up, like the Uber. However, others are coming. FlipOn, based in São Carlos, bought 12,000 scooters and 9,000 electric bikes from Grow and wants to put the modals on the streets of São Paulo this year.