Ten questions that Corinthians still hasn’t answered about the audience’s return to the stadium

Neo Química Arena will once again receive the public in five days, more precisely in the confrontation with Bahia, on Tuesday, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. Corinthians has the authorization from the Government of São Paulo to occupy 30% of the stadium’s total capacity, which gives about 15 thousand seats.

Eager to return to the stadiums, Corinthians fans have been asking questions on social networks. The report of My Timon, then, forwarded last Tuesday some of these questions to the club’s press office, but it remains unanswered so far.

Below are some questions that Corinthians’ board of directors and those responsible for Neo Química Arena still need to answer to Corinthians fans:

Is Corinthians already prepared and organized for the fan’s return? What are the ticket prices that will be charged by Corinthians, given the capacity of only 30%? Will there be sale at the stadium box office or will it be online only? How will the sale of tickets for this duel with Bahia be going? Will it follow the same sales system as it was before? In other words, who is in priority buys before others? About 60 thousand tickets had already been sold against Ituano and Palmeiras when the pandemic came and everything stopped. Fans kept their tickets in the system. How will it be done with these tickets now? Will only be 30% of capacity in the first game, against Bahia. How will the approximately 15,000 tickets in all sectors of Neo Química Arena be divided up? Is the score that defines the priority ranking in the purchase of tickets maintained? Will the tickets purchased in the last 12 times, which have more value than the previous ones, still be worth more than the others even without games in the last 18 months? Will the stadium parking lots and restaurants be normally released to fans? How will the procedure be with the cabin owners? Will the spaces be released and will they enter the 30% quota? Will those with the loyal supporter in arrears have a limit to settle and be able to buy? Or will you be able to settle even closer to the game and buy your ticket as long as it is still, of course, available for sale?

