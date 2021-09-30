Testing of xCloud in Brazil is stopped, and this is a good sign

xCloud testing has just been stopped!

It’s over, my friends! xCloud tests in Brazil just been interrupted, and it may not seem like it, but that’s a good sign!

The interruption of xCloud testing in Brazil means that Xbox Brazil is close to announce the official launch date of the service in Brazil, and that means that we will finally be able to play multiple xCloud games on Android, iOS, PC and in the future on consoles, as testing has already started for users insiders this week.

If you are part of the xCloud tests in Brazil, you will receive a message saying “o streaming of games is taking a break. In the meantime, check out the Xbox Game Pass,” and that’s a good sign as testing has stopped and the release date will be revealed soon. The Xbox Game Pass app remains the same, and it’s still not possible to play via streaming over there. Check out:

