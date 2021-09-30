The Beginning of the End of Inter Bank

The share price of the orange digital bank has been questioned for a long time because of the sequence of strong rallies we saw a few months ago, especially after the sharp drop in March 2020.

One of the big reasons for the discomfort of these moves is the fact that fundamental indicators indicate that the shares are far out of fair value with a P/E above 1,600.

Last year alone, the units of Banco Inter (SA:) rose 112.15% and this year they have already accumulated an increase of more than 57% compared to the end of 2020. But, when analyzing a slightly shorter period, we started to identify signs of weakness in the company’s shares.

Inter Daily Bank (Source: Nelogica, profit pro)

For months we have witnessed these strong rallies in sequence in Banco Inter’s shares, but it is already possible to observe a movement of tops and bottoms from the historical top recorded in July 2021.

Stocks found a support at 56.87 which previously in February and March was tested as resistance and, when overcome, reinforces its relevance by being respected as support in attempts to start falling sharply a few weeks ago.

Right now, BIDI11 is losing this support price and coincidentally the 200-period exponential average of the daily chart, further emphasizing the pessimism surrounding the company’s shares, which accumulated, only in this September 28 breakout, a low of -11.82%.

Until then, nothing was lost while leaving only smaller tops, but not losing important funds. It now follows below its downtrend line and renews previous funds, giving a clear graphical signal of a reversal of the bank’s higher stock direction.

Is this the sign everyone has been waiting for to see Banco Inter (SA:) shares finally seek their fair price? A more intense fall would return part of the great increases registered and could bring more rationality for new growth movements in the future, but for now the direction should continue to fall.