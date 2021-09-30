The Dangerous ‘Eternal Chemicals’ You Have at Home and Don’t Know | Science

Take a look at the many household products that make your daily life easier. Ever wonder why food doesn’t stick to your skillet, why fat doesn’t go through your microwave popcorn bag, or why water doesn’t seep into your jacket?

The same class of synthetic chemicals is likely responsible for all these functions. But these chemicals are now in the spotlight and, in some parts of the world, are being phased out.

The group of chemicals known as “PFAS” (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl compounds) is huge. There are more than 4,700 of these compounds.

Often called “permanent chemicals” because of their extraordinary persistence, they have been detected in drinking water, dust and even the human bloodstream.

In fact, you almost certainly have PFAS both in your home and in your body.

These chemical compounds, found in a wide variety of products – from food packaging to cosmetics and furniture – have been linked to health problems, including liver damage, kidney cancer and birth defects.

However, consumer pressure alone was not enough to significantly eliminate PFAS levels.

Deciphering the names of chemical compounds is nearly impossible for the unskilled average citizen, says Jonatan Kleimark, a senior consultant at ChemSec, a Swedish nonprofit that advocates for the safer use of chemicals.

“If you’re a regular consumer, this is a very complex issue and it’s something that isn’t generally communicated,” says Kleimark.

Also, not everyone has the time and motivation to write to companies and ask if their products contain PFAS, which is what some government agencies recommend.

Some manufacturers may not even realize they are using PFAS in their products.

“If we really want change, we need regulation, because that’s how companies are really going to act,” says Kleimark.

“The idea of ​​having a PFAS restriction makes companies understand that this is something they really need to work with to find alternatives,” he adds.

What restrictions are there today?

So far, these restrictions are limited.

In July, the US state of Maine became the first jurisdiction in the world to prohibit the sale of PFAS-containing products from 2030 onwards, except when their use is deemed unavoidable (which may apply to certain medical products).

European Union (EU) countries have restricted certain types and uses of PFAS. But environmental activists and some European governments are calling for the PFAS to be jointly regulated.

Manufacturers were also asked to provide more information about the alternative products they are using.

“I definitely think there will be some sort of restriction in the next five or six years,” predicts Kleimark.

Members of the chemical industry are seeking more information and guidance to successfully make this transition.

The European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC) also called for more clarity on what would be included as an essential use of the PFAS.

Finding alternatives may be easier in some industries than others.

“The textile industry has been at the forefront in the search for alternatives,” says Kleimark.

However, some companies have been replacing materials that contain PFAS with ones that are better for human health but still very harmful to the planet, such as plastic clothing.

A company considered innovative is OrganoClick. Of Swedish origin, the company seeks a more sustainable use of chemical substances. Its OrganoTex product is an alternative to PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), a type of PFAS commonly used in waterproof clothing, better known as teflon.

Teflon has been a very useful chemical since it was patented by the American company DuPont in 1941.

It is hydrophobic, so it repels water from your fabric. It is also used in non-stick coatings because it can withstand relatively high temperatures and has low friction.

Teflon is so useful that NASA began applying it to astronaut suits and heat shields in the 1960s.

However, Mårten Helberg, President and CEO of OrganoClick, argues that we don’t really need this chemical for specific uses like rain-resistant clothing.

Unlike astronauts, who may need these materials to resist water, oil and other substances, most consumers will generally “be outdoors and there will be no oil shower,” says Helberg.

The company says it mimics the properties of lotus leaves, which naturally repel water. If you’ve ever seen droplets slide off the surface of a water lily or the wing of a cicada, you’ll understand this property in action.

“We use naturally-occurring, easily biodegradable water-repellent molecules instead of synthetic chemicals that last forever,” says Helberg.

The OrganoTex line includes sprays, waxes and detergents that keep fabrics water-repellent for 5 to 10 washes (if the consumer himself does the treatment), or 20 washes (on industrial products), according to Helberg.

long way ahead

Teflon is also found in non-stick cookware.

According to the Center for Ecology, a nonprofit environmental organization in the United States, a container labeled Teflon-free (or PTFE) is likely not to contain PFAS.

Cast iron, stainless steel, and ceramic non-stick pans may be more expensive than some lined pans, but they probably last longer and are safer.

“Part of the problem is that the consumer has to understand that they’re not getting the exact same product… It’s a different technology, and someone may have to treat this pan slightly differently than a regular Teflon pan,” says Kleimark.

This may involve learning a different method of cleaning or cooking in a skillet. “But getting consumers to buy the product is still a challenge,” he adds.

We will also have to learn how to deal with alternatives to many other items that contain PFAS, such as fire fighting foams.

Shari Franjevic is the director of the GreenScreen program, which certifies products that do not contain PFAS and other chemicals. She says that “although products without PFAS perform differently than products containing PFAS, they are able to meet performance needs in most, if not all situations.” .

But there is still a long way to go to find the myriad of alternatives that could serve to replace PFAS chemicals.