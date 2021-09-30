the despair of family after ‘miraculous’ house being consumed by lava







The photograph of the untouched house with lava surrounding it went viral last week Photo: Alfonso Escalero / BBC News Brasil

A house that survived for days the eruption of the volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, has now ended up being consumed by lava, like everything around it.

The property was owned by retired couple Inge Bergedorf and Ranier Cocq, from Denmark.

Cocq told Spanish media on Tuesday that the house was engulfed by the lava flow. “Everything is destroyed,” he told the newspaper El Mundo.

The property became known as the “miracle house” after escaping the lava flowing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Before the building was destroyed, an impressive image of the house on a small strip of land, untouched by lava, spread across the internet.

Lava has destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people since it began gushing from the volcano on Sept. 19.

On Tuesday night, the lava reached the Atlantic Ocean on the west coast of the island, raising fears of explosions and release of toxic gases.

Cocq and his wife were not on the island when their home was destroyed by the volcano. They live on the Jutland peninsula in Denmark and have not visited La Palma since the covid-19 pandemic began.

“We lost everything on our beloved island,” Cocq told El Mundo. “It’s very sad. Inge and I are devastated.”

The small house was built on 3,000 m² of land that the couple bought decades ago. If the volcano had not erupted, the couple said they would be packing to spend time in La Palma in the coming months.

"We used to go in October and November to pick the grapes we have in our vineyards. But now there's nothing left," Cocq said.





The volcano erupted on September 19 Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

One of her daughters, Yenny Cocq, told the BBC that the holiday destination her father loved is likely to become a desert now.

“My mom still looks at the old pictures she finds online and says there’s still hope. My dad insists. [que] rebuild right on that spot. But I’ve been telling them they can’t do it,” Yenny told the BBC.

The photograph of the house before being destroyed by lava went viral on the internet last week.

The photo was taken with a drone by photographer Alfonso Escalero. “Let’s look for another sign that won’t make us lose hope in these difficult days,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Many families on the island lost their homes. On Wednesday, the European Union’s Copernicus service estimated that the lava had destroyed 656 homes on its way to the ocean.

The Canary Islands are a Spanish territory on the northwest coast of Africa. Spanish authorities declared La Palma a disaster zone, promising financial support to all those affected by the volcanic activity.