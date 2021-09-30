The drop in the IGP-M is ‘atypical’ and should not continue next month, says economist

The IGP-M (General Market Price Index), which measures “rent inflation”, dropped 0.64% in September. The data released this Wednesday (29th) are “atypical” for the coordinator of the FGV IBRE Price Indices, André Braz.

“This negative IGP-M number has to do with the behavior of a special commodity, which has a very high weight in the Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which is iron ore, which had a 20% drop in September,” he explained.

The IGP-M is composed of three sub-indices, the IPA-M, IPC-M and the INCC-M.

“The price of iron ore has already started to recover on the international market, the number will not remain the same for next month, there will be acceleration and a return to this drop,” he said.

According to the economist, the fall was “a one-off, non-generalized event”. “If we had more important items with a drop in price, it could reach the consumer, benefiting many families, alleviating inflationary pressures, but this is not the situation we see here.”

stagflation

As the main instrument to fight inflation is to raise interest rates, there is a scenario of increased credit, which creates rigidity for household consumption and industrial investment.

Braz explains that this, combined with low growth projections, can cause “a period in which you will have to live with above-average inflation, without growing, and this is where the stagflation scenario, to which we are very close, is designed, and is extremely harmful.”

“We want the economy to grow to reduce the inequality that was built up during the pandemic, there was mass unemployment in low-income families, who are experiencing a squeeze, have no jobs and see prices of basic items pushing up inflation, it’s a deadly combination,” he added.

For André Braz, “the government has to facilitate the work of monetary policy, doing its part to reduce country risk.”