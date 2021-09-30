The incredible numbers Messi beats in England even though he has never played in the Premier League

Lionel Messi has incredible numbers against the top teams in England even though he has never played in the Premier League. With the goal scored in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Manchester City last Tuesday, the Argentine ace surpassed one of the great strikers in English football in recent years.

In just 35 games against the teams of the ‘big six’ of English football (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and tottenham), the Argentine ace has 27 goals, all for the Champions League. The number is higher than that of Harry Kane, top scorer in the last Premier League for Tottenham.

Against the same opponents, excluding Tottenham, Kane scored one goal less and has 26 in total. To mark them, the center forward of the English team needed 74 matches in all competitions.

Messi’s favorite victim in English football is Arsenal, who conceded 9 goals in just 6 games between 2006 and 2016, including the Champions League final in the 2005-06 season. Close behind comes Manchester City, who conceded 7 goals in 7 matches against the Argentine.

The Premier League team with the best performance against Messi is Chelsea, who have conceded just 3 goals in 10 games. All 3 goals came in the last playoff, adding back and forth, when Barcelona eliminated the Blues in the round of 16 in the 2017-18 edition.

Furthermore, with the goal scored against Manchester City in the Champions League, Messi has placed himself on a special shelf in English football. The PSG shirt 30 became only the fourth player to score 5 goals against City under Pep Guardiola.

For that, the Argentine needed just three games. In addition to last Tuesday’s goal, he had already scored four times against City de Guardiola in two games in the 2016-17 Champions League group stage. At the time, he scored a hat-trick at the Camp Nou, in a 4-0 victory, and scored the goal of honor in the 3-1 defeat in England.

The other three players with at least 5 goals against City Guardiola are Mohamed Salah (6) of Liverpool, Heung-min Son (7) of Tottenham and Jamie Vardy (9) of Leicester. Goal averages, however, are lower compared to Messi.

Among the three, Vardy has the best goal average, with 9 balls in the net in 13 matches, including 2 hat-tricks. Son needed 12 games to score 7 goals, while Salah scored his 6 goals in 11 games.

Messi will meet Manchester City on 24 November for the 5th round of the Champions League group stage.