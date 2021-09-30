The iPhone 14 could be Apple’s last cell phone with lightning input

A new project to regulate the technology market in the European Union displeased Apple: according to the proposal, revealed last week, devices sold in the countries of the bloc would have to have a standard USB-C input.

The iPhone, smartphone of the American company, does not have this type of connector, being charged through a port called “Lightning”, developed by Apple itself.

The idea behind the measure would be to reduce the amount of technological waste produced by people in countries belonging to the bloc. The more different cables and chargers on the market, the less these products are reused.

“European consumers have long been frustrated by mismatched chargers piling up in their drawers,” said Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the European Commission, in a statement released last week. The commission is the executive arm of the EU.

“We’ve given the industry too much time to come up with their own solutions. Now is the time to take legislative action on behalf of a common carrier.”

The project foresees that all smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, handheld video games and headphones sold in the European Union will need to have this USB-C port, the most common on the market today. Manufacturers would have two years to adapt to the requirement.

Despite the public decision, the new regulation is still expected to be debated with the industry and undergo changes before taking effect.

New problem for Apple

The Lightning connector first came out with the iPhone 5 in 2012. At the time, Apple was heavily criticized for scrapping its predecessor, the 30-pin connector, as consumers quickly realized that their old wires and chargers would be rendered useless by the change.

However, nearly a decade has passed since then, many have switched smartphones and tempers have cooled as subsequent iPhones have kept the connector standard.

Now, the company says it is “concerned”. In a statement to TechRadar, an Apple spokesman said the move “would stifle innovation rather than encourage it”, which, in turn, would “harm consumers in Europe and around the planet.”

The company, while recognizing its intention to promote sustainability with the measure, argued that it is doing its part to take care of the environment. “Some of Apple’s most innovative ideas are related to building products with recycled and renewable materials,” said the spokesman. He also recalled that the company’s activities are carbon neutral.

iPhone 14 could be the last with the L lighting

Regulators argue that they aren’t forcing Apple to get rid of the Lighting connector. According to Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, what they want is just “to make our citizens’ lives a little easier”.

At a press conference last week, Breton said that manufacturers of electronic devices can put more than one type of input on devices, as long as one of them is in the USB-C format.

But that doesn’t appeal to Apple, as having two different connectors would certainly increase their smartphones’ production costs. With the adaptation deadline as it is foreseen for the industry, the iPhone 14, due out in 2022, could still have only the Lightning connector, even in the European market.

But the 15th generation and others coming after 2023 would have to either have two charger slots, or adopt the USB-C port to have their sale released in the European Union.

It is worth saying that Apple has made some efforts in this direction. Recently, the MacBook, the company’s notebook line, and the iPad Pro, a line of Apple-branded tablets, have adopted USB-C ports. But that change hasn’t reached the iPhone yet.