The microphone must be removed from NBA anti-vaccine players

*Originally posted on Yahoo Sports on September 27

Unfortunately, some NBA stars have had the stage to utter, loud and clear, a lot of misinformation and nonsense ideas, in what looks like a holdover from the last US presidential campaigns.

Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, and Andrew Wiggins gave stodgy statements that sounded incoherent, incomplete, and thoughtless and temporarily took the focus off the dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia.

As a result of New York and San Francisco City ordinances, Irving and Wiggins will not be able to play in their respective gyms if they are not vaccinated. Beal was infected with COVID-19 a few months ago and luckily recovered. However, the experience only served to strengthen his decision not to get vaccinated, as there is no such obligation in Washington, DC

These players’ statements have garnered so much attention that they have overshadowed the fact that 90% of NBA players have been vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a higher percentage than the general population in the United States, but lower than the WNBA’s 99% percentage.

It’s up to us to stop amplifying that kind of statement.

Hospitals in US states are becoming increasingly crowded with predominantly unvaccinated people, pushing the staff, resources and morale of frontline health workers to their limits. With that in mind, the NBA should not use the overall vaccination rate as a reference.

Most players made the right decision, especially in light of the mandatory vaccination of officials instituted by league leadership and teams. When key players are so blunt in their objections, it seems like most of them are swimming upstream, when the reality is just the opposite.

The players’ association didn’t settle any question about the requirement. It’s easy to imagine the likely big names, already known, and others still unknown who are involved in this.

As this is an all-star league, there is a strong inclination to present a view that is not quite true, but that the NBA and NBPA should take seriously. The greatest voices are those who feel they have the capital—literally and symbolically—to speak.

It can’t be a coincidence that Irving earns $34 million this season; Beal, $34 million; and Wiggins, $31 million.

“Please respect my privacy,” Irving said over Zoom, as if being infected with the coronavirus was a private matter, not something that could potentially kill another human being.

Irving was unable to attend Media Day in person, and league sources believe Irving will eventually get the vaccine, citing the influence of Kevin Durant, his close friend and teammate.

“That doesn’t mean I’m setting the conditions for being with the team,” Irving later said.

It is almost irresistible to highlight those against vaccination, but these people should be ignored rather than ridiculed. Rebels without a cause seem to be delighted by the sound of their own voice, so they can call the rest of the world “cattle” for getting a life-saving vaccine.

Anything remotely resembling following rules has become synonymous with cattle for anarchists, who throw Molotov cocktails at crowded buildings but hide when answering for their actions.

“I’m definitely trapped,” Wiggins told reporters at Warriors Media Day. “But I’ll keep fighting for what I believe. Whatever happens, whether it’s getting a vaccine or not getting a vaccine, who knows? I’ll keep fighting for what I believe and what I consider to be right. What’s right for a person isn’t right for another and vice versa.”

NBA players have positioned themselves as leaders on civic agendas. Therefore, it is not possible to separate some of their statements between private and public in the midst of a situation like this. Irving can be praised for his good work so far and for his intentions, but that doesn’t mean he should be followed blindly—or even listened to whenever he wants to talk.

“Young people continue to digest an excess of information. They go to Google and think they find all the answers there. It’s confusing, I understand that,” said a coach for Yahoo Sports. “It’s not all a conspiracy or a setup. It’s not all about ‘me, me, me’. And the other people around, don’t you think about them?”

The coach said his team’s vaccination rate is close to the league average. If I had to advise a player not yet vaccinated and undecided about what to do, he said: “I would say what I know. When we were young, the flu shot was starting to be given, and we took it. How can I help with your safety and that of those close to you?’ I have to trust you to do the right thing. But it takes a lot of trust.”

YouTube University graduates and the brilliant historians who toggle between favorite phrases like “Study by Tuskegee” and “I’m researching it myself” seem to understand none of these subjects very well — they use those catchphrases just to silence the opposites. , as if they were preparing to resume their highly skilled laboratory research.

However, by giving them space, we are delivering what they seek. They have access to the best doctors in the world that they turn to for anything from a simple cold to a knee injury, but apparently they’ve discovered something the world’s greatest scientists haven’t.

Players who claim that “bloggers who’ve never caught a basketball” don’t know what they’re doing by criticizing them now use the same tactic with science, but this time it’s life-or-death.

Ah, the irony.

It is difficult to find a person who has not been affected by COVID-19, who does not know someone who became seriously ill or died from this cruel virus. He doesn’t discriminate against anyone, so it’s hard to understand someone like Wiggins being able to look his former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns in the eye and say, “I know more than you do” when Towns lost his mother and several family members in the early days of the pandemic.

The excuses range from a statement by Beal aimed at players who had negative side effects after taking the vaccine to a downplaying of their own experience with COVID-19, as if losing their sense of smell wasn’t punishment enough.

Giving a voice to these people is our mistake. The belief that we can shame men like that into doing the right thing for themselves and their teammates is foolish. They’ve chosen a side in the ring and are ready to fight, even if they don’t have big punches to throw.

We can throw tons of indisputable facts and evidence on them, but it doesn’t seem to have any effect.

This situation looks like an exercise we did a few years ago, when someone took the mic of anyone who offered it and flooded the market with dangerous rhetoric and then surfed the generated wave all the way to the White House, instead of being treated like someone else. without legitimacy and discarded like the clown he is.

We’ve been taught to document whenever a public person shouts at a crowd and to preserve that content, even if it’s for laughs.

But times have changed and people are more vulnerable to believing disqualified information. So, we have to stop giving importance to those who are screaming into the microphone. Even if it is not possible to change these people’s minds, it is possible to reduce the damage.