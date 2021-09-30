The October 2021 PS Plus Free Games

PlayStation unveiled free PS4 and PS5 games offered by the PS Plus subscription service during the month of October 2021. Highlights are Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 for PS4, while Hell Let Loose is the title given to subscribers and owners Sony’s new console.

Anyone with a PS5 will be able to enjoy all three games, as it is possible to play Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 through backwards compatibility. However, Hell Let Loose is a PS5 exclusive benefit, so PS4 owners will not be able to redeem the game and permanently add it to the library. The bonds will be available for redemption from Tuesday, October 5th, until November 1st.

Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21 and Mortal Kombat X are the monthly PlayStation Plus member games for October: https://t.co/fj5KwJ9QJa pic.twitter.com/0eQgEkKHja — PlayStation Brazil (@PlayStation_BR) September 29, 2021

The news was announced via a post on the official PlayStation blog. Check out the description of the games below:

Hell Let Loose | PS5

This WWII-inspired multiplayer title brings together epic 100-player battles with a unique RTS-inspired metagame where commanders direct the flow of battle and coordinate powerful gameplay skills that contribute to the team’s march to victory. Form your team and take on enemy fighters online in 50-on-50 confrontations on a dynamic frontline, choose from 14 infantry missions, recon unit types and their armor, each equipped with authentic weapons, vehicles and equipment .

PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4 and PS5

Prove you have what it takes to become a FedExCup winner. Play with PGA Tour pros on stunning and realistic circuits during your own career and earn rewards and gear. Then play against your friends or the best players in the world in local or online tournaments. Create your own player and customize your equipment, then build your own team, designing and running complete seasons and tournaments tailored to your rules and requirements.

Mortal Kombat X | PS4 and PS5

NetherRealm Studios’ bloody massacre combines cinematic presentation with an entirely new gaming experience. For the first time in the series’ history, each character in its robust cast has a selection of different fighting styles, offering a greater variety of strategies for facing and fighting in battle.

Until next Monday, October 4th, it is still possible to redeem the PS Plus games from September. The titles offered this month are Predator: Hunting Grounds, Overcooked: All You Can Eat! and Hitman 2.

