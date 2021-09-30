“They didn’t measure efforts to maintain his life”, says family in thanks to health professionals | Rattlesnake

The loss of a loved one is not easy for anyone. Despite the efforts of teams of doctors, nurses, technicians and assistants, medicine is often not enough to cure or save a life.

Despite the moment of sadness, the family recognizes the efforts and commitment of professionals who struggled at all times and spared no effort to try to remedy the situation faced by the patient.

This is the situation of the Slovinski family, who, even saddened by the loss of Antônio Slovinski, extends their thanks to the entire Hospital Uopeccan team.

Antônio Slovinski was a retired soldier of the Military Police of Paraná, was hospitalized on Saturday (25) and died last Monday (27) at the age of 52.

“The Slovinski family is still saddened by the loss of their brother, son, father Antônio Slovinski, thanks the entire Uopeccan Hospital team, ICU nurses and doctors, management and other employees, who with great affection and zeal, cared for and spared no effort to maintain life. We thank with great love the head nurse of the ICU Delmiro Becker, who, in addition to being a nurse, can be considered an angel. Another very special thanks to our dear Wilson Redlinger who promptly responded to all requests made by us”.

To all health professionals who proved to be even more important to society, we would like to thank you very much for your services. To the bereaved family, our feelings.