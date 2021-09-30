Third dose of Covid vaccine for health professionals starts on the 4th, says Doria – 29/09/2021 – Balance and Health

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced this Wednesday (29) the application of the third dose of the vaccine against coronavirus for health professionals from the second (4).

The information was given during a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, in the west of São Paulo, to announce measures against the coronavirus.

“To further strengthen the immunity of those on the front lines of combating the pandemic, the booster dose will be applied to 1 million health professionals in the state of São Paulo,” said Doria.

To receive the vaccine, the professional must have completed the vaccination cycle and have taken the last dose for at least six months.

To date, 98.62% of the adult population has received at least one dose. In addition, 73.18% of the population over 18 years of age had their vaccination schedule completed.

Currently, people over 70 years of age are already receiving the extra doses. Between October 4th and 10th, it will be the turn of people between 60 and 69 years old.

The third doses are applied to those who completed the second dose more than six months ago and for at least 28 days for adults with immunosuppression.

The toucan also announced on Saturday (2) a day of mobilization for people who have not yet taken the second dose of the vaccine. Called day V, there will be the possibility of getting vaccinated at about 5,000 health centers, between 7:00 and 19:00.

“It is a great opportunity for those who have their second dose of vaccine late and now will have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” he said.

Regiane de Paula, state immunization coordinator, says that the profile of those who did not take the second dose is quite different. According to her, among the reasons given by these people are to have felt adverse effects in the first dose.

According to the government, cities will also be able to use the date to update the vaccination system and enter immunized people who have not yet been registered.

Doria also announced that he is going to resume one of his main showcases, the Owl of Health. According to him, 335,000 tests will be offered in public and private hospitals (among them, at Albert Einstein and Sírio-Libanês).

According to the government, as of Friday (1), 45 AMEs (Medical Specialties Outpatient Clinics) and 55 state hospitals will increase their services, offering around 76,000 procedures.

According to the government, this includes endoscopies (about 18,400 procedures), colonoscopies (11,100), rectosigmoidoscopies (1,500), CT scans (180,5 thousand), ultrasounds (28,5 thousand), biopsies (6.5 thousand) and magnetic resonances (88.8 thousand).

“The first phase of Owl of Health takes care of a very sensitive area, which involves cancer patients. We have the obligation to expedite not only the diagnosis of these patients, but also the beginning of treatment”, said Jean Gorinchteyn, state secretary of Health.

The state administration says that a public call to complement the services is underway, with the objective of registering private services that want to participate in the program.

During the event, Doria also announced the reduction of ICMS for various sectors of the economy as of January.