Thrilled, senator exposes Fakhoury’s homophobic message, who apologizes

the senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) criticized a homophobic comment made by social networks by businessman Otávio Fakhoury.

In addition, the parliamentarian asked that the Covid’s CPI file a complaint against the businessman for the crime of homophobia.

During the testimony to the CPI of former Secretary of Communication Fábio Wajngarten, Fakhoury criticized a spelling error made by the parliamentarian on Twitter (state ‘fragrant’ instead of flagrant state) and made the following comment:

“The openly homosexual delegate is perhaps thinking about someone’s scent in that plenary. Who would be the perfume that captivated you?”

Today, in front of Fakhoury and moved, Contact stated:

“Money doesn’t buy dignity. Money doesn’t buy character. I always ask, what is the image I will leave for my children?”, said the parliamentarian.

“The same marriage certificate you have, I also have. And then it speaks of God above all? You don’t know the pain I feel.”

“You represent this president very well. Who talks about the family, but doesn’t respect the family. That speaks of God above all, but God is in front of us all”, declared.

Even members of the Poconarista base were uncomfortable with the businessman’s comment.

“This gentleman is a disgrace to Brazil”, said senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES).

“Senator, indeed, my comment was unfortunate. It was a joking comment. However, it is a joke in bad taste. I respect your family as I respect mine. I have friends from all sides, with preferences and orientations”, replied the businessman.

