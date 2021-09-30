Tiago asks if MC Gui slept naked beside him

In the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the night of today, Tiago Piquilo took advantage of a comment by MC Gui to question whether the funkeiro slept without clothes beside him when they shared a bed on the reality show.

It all started with Gui Araujo being impressed by Marina Ferrari and Tati Quebra Barraco’s pajamas. “When I get out of here, I’m going to get some pajamas. I’m tired of sleeping in a councilman’s shirt with only the ferrets,” he joked.

Laughing, MC Gui says that with him there is no choice of sleepwear.

I just sleep naked.

While the pawns made fun of MC Gui, Tiago Piquilo decided to put fuel on the fire, asking if the pawn was also naked when he shared a bed with him.

When you slept with me were you naked?

“When did you sleep what?” asked MC Gui. “When you slept with me, were you naked?”, asked Tiago again. “After that voice, I’ll stay,” joked MC Gui.

Next, MC Gui recalled the story that Tiago revealed that he usually takes nine showers a day when he is accompanied.

You missed him talking. The man over there is angry. He said that when he is accompanied, he takes nine showers a day.

“Eight to nine baths, I said,” corrected James. “That means he gives [transa], at least seven times,” zoomed Gui Araujo. “One [vez] he wakes up and takes a shower. Good, right? He went to sleep and then took a shower,” listed MC Gui. “There are seven left. What did he do seven times a day? He didn’t have lunch that day,” joked Gui Araujo.

Tiago burst into laughter at the take-off of the pedestrians. “Okay, go. Nine, no. It’s seven to eight baths,” he declared. “If you said four it was scary for me,” finished MC Gui.

