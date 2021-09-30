Tiago Piquilo says he takes nine showers a day

During a conversation in the room of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Tiago Piquilo, Solange Gomes, Tati Quebra Barraco, Dynho Alves, Victor Pecoraro, Erasmo Viana and Dynho Alves talked about their hygiene habits. The countryman impressed his colleagues by revealing the amount of baths he takes a day, especially when he is accompanied.

The subject began with Victor questioning Erasmus, who said he took three “quick” showers a day.

“If I die of thirst, it’s your fault,” joked Victor, who later asked how many baths the other participants took. Dynho said he also takes three. MC Gui said to take two and Tati said to take a shower a day. Pecoraro, in turn, said that he would only take a shower before going to bed.

Tiago, then, left the pedestrians surprised with the number of baths he gets to take daily.

When I’m accompanied, by everything that is most sacred, I even take nine baths. James Piquilo

“What’s that? There’s no need for that either, Tiago,” exclaimed Solange.

The group, then, considered that the amount of bathing by Tiago is due to the amount of sexual intercourse he has when he is accompanied.

“Give a girlfriend, a bath, another girlfriend, a bath. That’s it,” said Tati.

“There, yes. But it’s not a bath, you’re just washing the room”, commented MC Gui.

“You’re talking after having had nine sexual intercourses, do you take a shower?”, questioned Victor.

“I’m not saying nine sexual relations,” denied the countryman.

“Just being together you shower nine times,” said Victor, and Tiago confirmed.

Later, Tiago told Valentina that he can’t imagine the people in the house doing “number two”. “It doesn’t enter my mind that. We see the stop to get ready, smelling, the elegance, dressing well. I can’t imagine that side,” stated the singer.