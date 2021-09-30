TJ condemns Prevent to pay R$1.9 million to the patient’s family

The TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) sentenced Prevent Senior to deposit R$ 1.92 million to pay for the treatment of a patient with covid-19 who was hospitalized at a hospital owned by the operator, in São Paulo. According to a medical report, Carlos Alberto Reis took the so-called “covid kit” — a set of ineffective medications against the disease — and did not receive adequate treatment, having been transferred to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein at the option of his family and a trusted doctor.

The amount must be deposited within five days and will be used to pay the family’s expenses with the transfer of the patient to Einstein. The decision is preliminary (provisional), and Prevent can appeal.

“I grant in part the urgent relief to, even better and exhaustive analysis, determine that the defendant Prevent Senior Private Operator de Saúde Ltda. deposit in court the amount of R$1,926,399.65 (…), within the period of five days, under penalty of a daily fine of 1% of the aforementioned amount, provisionally limited to its total value, to guarantee the timely payment of the bill entered by the Albert Einstein hospital,” wrote judge Guilherme Santini Teodoro, of the 30th Civil Court of São Paulo , in the decision.

According to a medical report cited by the judge, Carlos Alberto Reis was admitted with covid-19 to the hospital holy Maggiore, linked to Prevent Senior, where he was prescribed the “covid kit”. Hospitalization in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), “recommended due to the serious condition of the patient”, was not provided, according to the decision.

The alleged failure in the service motivated the family to choose to transfer Reis to Albert Einstein — “at the time, apparently, the only one with a vacancy in the ICU”. But this process was also hampered by the inadequate treatment given to the patient at Sancta Maggiore, and the bill at the new hospital “is high and cannot be paid in full.”

From the medical report (…), in a summary analysis, elements indicative of failure in medical-hospital care to the co-author are extracted [Carlos Alberto Reis], admitted by covid-19 in a hospital in this capital (…). A ‘covid kit’ was applied and admission to the ICU was not provided, as recommended by the serious condition of the patient (…). [A transferência ao Einstein] delayed because of complications and delays in proper treatment at the Sancta Maggiore hospital [da Prevent Senior].

Excerpt from the TJ-SP decision

Wanted by UOL, Prevent Senior’s advisers said only that the decision “is merely an injunction that will be challenged.”

Covid’s CPI target

Prevent Senior became a target of Covid’s CPI after being accused by former employees of subjecting patients to “covid kit” experiments without their families’ knowledge. A dossier delivered to the CPI even pointed out the existence of alleged fraudulent death certificates, in order to omit deaths by covid-19.

The company denies the accusations and claims to be the target of defamation.

Yesterday, in testimony, lawyer Bruna Morato — representative of 12 Prevent Senior doctors — reported to the CPI that the operator’s physicians did not have autonomy and that patients, including those with comorbidities, received a “covid kit” with a “ready recipe” for treatment of the disease. (Watch below)

Also according to Bruna, preliminary tests were not carried out, such as cardiac tests, before the delivery of the kits, which were also sent as a “gift” to beneficiaries of the plan. In all, eight items made up the “early treatment” kit, said the lawyer.

Physicians were, yes, instructed to prescribe the kit. And this kit came in a closed and sealed package, there was no autonomy even regarding the removal of items from this kit. It is also very important to note that, when the doctor wanted to take out a kit, even if he crossed out the prescription, the patient received it complete.

Lawyer Bruna Morato, to the CPI

(With the Senado and Estadão Content Agency)