Transparent Fuel Campaign aims to raise awareness that gas station is not a villain | Cars







Disclosure Gasoline prices reach record levels and already exceed R$7 per liter in several regions of Brazil

Scheduled to take place on Thursday (9/30), the Transparent Fuel campaign carried out by the Brazilian Association of Independent and Free Fuel Dealers (AbriLivre) aims to make consumers aware that the gas station is not the villain due to high fuel prices .

The movement will take place in the Super 9 post

, located at 40 Professor Daher Cutait Street, Bela Vista, central São Paulo, and should start at 11 am, with ticket distribution on site for those who want to fill up at the action’s exclusive fuel pumps.

To serve the largest number of consumers in São Paulo, the owner of the station and an associate of Open Free

, businessman André Marra donated to the entity 4 thousand liters of regular gasoline

for the campaign.

Thus, to serve the largest number of consumers in the city of São Paulo, each vehicle can supply up to 10 liters at the price of R$0.40 per liter

, value referring to the average gross profit margin of the stations, according to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

According to Rodrigo Zingales, executive director of Open Free

, the average gross margin of the post is BRL 0.40.

In addition, most Brazilian service stations do not sell 200,000 liters per month.

“This value the post

pay employees, rent, electricity, water and taxes, fees, etc. and at the end of the month, hope to take some money to your home”, defends Zingales.