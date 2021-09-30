Treasury Direct: with recovery abroad and Caged, government bond rates fall in this 4th

(marchmeena29/GettyImages)

SAO PAULO – After a session of greater risk aversion in the markets, the mood this Wednesday (29) is one of recovery. Even so, investors are cautiously following the energy crisis in China and the situation of the Chinese developer Evergrande, which announced this Wednesday (29) that it will sell its stake in a bank worth US$ 1.5 billion.

Also pay attention to the speeches of central bank presidents who participate in a panel at the European Central Bank Forum in Sintra.

On the local scene, the release of formal employment data in August by the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) and the presentation of last month’s primary result should also be highlighted.

In this context, the market for public securities traded on the Tesouro Direto operates with a drop in rates. In the update at 3:30 pm, the yield on fixed rate securities maturing in 2026 was 10.45% per year, against 10.57% per year in the previous session.

The interest paid on the fixed rate bond maturing in 2031, in turn, dropped from 11.15% to 11.05% per year this afternoon.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest rate offered by the Treasury IPCA+ with semiannual interest payments and maturing in 2030 was 4.79% per year, down from 4.81% in Tuesday (28). The real return of the IPCA Treasury, maturing in 2055 and paying half-yearly interest, was 4.97%, practically in line with the 4.98% registered a day earlier.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Wednesday afternoon (29):

Caged, tax reform, fuel

The attention in the local economic agenda is focused on the employment data presented by Caged, this Wednesday (29). The Brazilian economy generated 372.3 thousand formal jobs in August, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

The projection was for the creation of 272.5 thousand vacancies in August, according to consensus Refinitive.

Also on the economic agenda, investors are monitoring the primary result for August presented today. According to the Central Bank, the consolidated public sector accounts registered a primary surplus of R$ 16.729 billion in August.

This is the best result for a month of August since the beginning of the BC historical series, in December 2001.

The expectation was for a deficit of R$ 12.5 billion, according to Refinitiv’s projection.

Investors are still following the data from the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) announced on Wednesday, which fell 0.64% in September, after rising 0.66% in the previous month, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

With this result, the index accumulates an increase of 16.00% in the year and 24.86% in 12 months. In September 2020, the index had risen 4.34% and accumulated an increase of 17.94% in 12 months.

Meanwhile on the political front, discussions around the need to pass the Income Tax reform quickly intensify.

The day before (28), Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), president of the Senate, stated that the House wants to vote “as soon as possible” on the proposals for the tax package, mentioning by name the reform of the Income Tax and the Proposal to Amend the Constitution that provides for the unification of taxes.

“There is provision for the assessment of tax bills as soon as possible, obviously respecting the public hearings that will take place at the Economic Affairs Commission (CAE),” Pacheco told reporters.

Changes in the tax system together with the PEC for precatório are seen as alternatives to fund the government’s new cash transfer program, which has a strong electoral appeal.

In a speech during an event in Bahia yesterday (28), President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said that Brazil is a rich country and that it can serve “the most needy for a while longer”, in an indication that the government can extend again emergency aid.

But the initiative should not be supported by the Treasury. The day before (28), Jeferson Bittencourt, secretary of the National Treasury, said that the agency is against the renewal of emergency aid via extraordinary credit.

Also on Tuesday (28), Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, stated that he will put up for discussion a project to fix the value of ICMS on fuels. The measure is defended by President Jair Bolsonaro, who seeks to credit the high price of fuel to the state tax.

By posting on social networks, Lira also said that she was going to discuss alternatives to reduce the price of fuel and cooking gas today.

Tomorrow, we will discuss alternatives at the Colégio de Líderes. The fact is that Brazil cannot tolerate gasoline at almost R$7 and gas at R$120. — Arthur Lira (@ArthurLira_) September 28, 2021

international scene

The day abroad was marked by speeches by central bank authorities on monetary policy. Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chairman, Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) President, Andrew Bailey, Bank of England President, Haruhiko Kuroda, Bank of Japan President, participated in a panel at the ECB Forum.

According to Powell, the institution is close to achieving the “substantial progress” needed to begin the call. tapering, the process of gradually reducing asset purchases.

On Wednesday, at the event, the leader pondered that an increase in the basic interest rate, currently in the range between 0% and 0.25% per year, is still far from occurring.

In a speech made yesterday (28), Powell told the US Senate Banking Committee that inflation could persist for longer than expected, because of problems in supply chains and pressures related to economic reopening.

In the United States, attention is also focused on rising tensions in the US Congress amidst the political divide, with Democrats and Republicans not reaching an agreement on the bill that avoids the so-called “shutdown” and suspends the debt ceiling until 2022.

Simply put, a “shutdown” is a government shutdown. It occurs because the budget for the current fiscal year has not been approved. Learn more here.

In Asia, China’s stock market closed lower on Wednesday, as the energy crisis led investors to leave sectors vulnerable to industrial shutdowns, including the chemical and steel sector.

On the other hand, in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.67%, with China Evergrande Group stocks rising 14.98% after the developer announced it will sell a US$1.5 billion stake in the Shengjing Bank to a state-owned asset management company.

