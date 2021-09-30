Truck drivers defend Petrobras’ CPI filed by PSL deputy – 09/29/2021 – Market

With the support of truck drivers, deputy Nereu Crispim (PSL-RS) filed on Tuesday (28) an application for opening a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the rise in fuel prices. The order was placed on the day that Petrobras increased the price of diesel by 8.9%.

As of this Wednesday (29th), a liter of diesel will come out of Petrobras refineries costing, on average, R$ 3.06, an increase of R$ 0.25 in relation to the current value until then. It is the first time that the price of fuel at refineries exceeds the R$ 3 barrier.

The accumulated increase in diesel in refineries is 66% during the Bolsonaro government, according to a survey by the FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers). This year, the accumulated high is 51%.

The price already impacts the freight of truck drivers, who have been demonstrating against Petrobras’ pricing policy and by the judgment of actions in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) contrary to the law establishing the national floor policy, an achievement of the category after the strike of 2018.

“After this new increase, it became impossible to calculate the costs of truck drivers. We discussed it with Dias Toffoli [ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal], who heard us, and Lira [Arthur Lira, presidente da Câmara] it has already shown itself to be against the increase,” stated Crispim, who presides over the Parliamentary Front for Autonomous and Cletista Truck Drivers.

Petrobras justified that the increase, after 85 days without adjustment, “reflects part of the rise in international levels of oil prices and the exchange rate”. Fuel prices are one of the factors that have driven the escalation of inflation in recent months, which has deteriorated the federal government’s popularity.

“There is a solution to balance these prices, what is lacking is a coherent public policy. If Petrobras practiced the international parity price, the refineries would be operating at full load and diesel oil and gasoline imports would be very low”, says the document that asks for the opening of the CPI.

Since the September 7 coup-based acts, truck drivers such as Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers), CNTTL (National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers) and CNTRC (National Council for Road Cargo Transport) ) organized national meetings to unify the category in relation to claims, with freight and Petrobras policy being central agendas.

The sector, together with deputies from the parliamentary front, is trying to detach itself from the image of truck drivers who stopped roads in defense of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and against the STF. Leaders want to maintain a good relationship with ministers of the Court because there are three actions filed by ruralists and transport companies that could affect the freight policy.

Wallace Landim, the Chorão, one of the leaders of the 2018 strike and who is currently at the head of Abrava, says that the category is in constant dialogue with sectors of the economy affected by the rise in fuel prices and that a strike is not ruled out.

According to him, Bolsonaro exempts himself from responsibility and “takes his body out” by not bringing together everyone involved in the formation of the price of fuel at the table “to find a solution that stops bleeding all Brazilians”.

After the first meeting of leaders in Brasilia this month, meetings were scheduled in Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul. Truck drivers should pressure ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) for a new readjustment in freight (an alteration was made in July).

Pressed by high prices, Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, during an event in Roraima, that the president of the Chamber guaranteed that he will put to a vote a bill to determine a fixed amount of ICMS on fuels to be arbitrated by the governors.

“We are not interfering with the ICMS, after all this is not my competence. But when each state sets a value, you can compare this value with the federal tax value, with the profit margin of the station owner, as well as with the value of transportation. You will know why the value of diesel, gasoline and ethanol is at the current value”, said the president.