TV network! announces new cast with and ex-BBB, youtubers and more

After the departure of the original cast of “Encrenca”, RedeTV! announced the new names that will command the program.

YouTubers Júlio Cocielo and Caio Pericinoto, comedians Victor Sarro and Viny Vieira and ex-BBB Fernanda Keulla will present the new season of the attraction starting this Sunday (3).

As for the general direction and executive direction of the program, the station invited João Kléber and Rafael Paladia, respectively.

In addition to the new names, the season will bring new paintings, preserving the characteristics that make the original format a success.

The “Encrenca” continues on Sunday nights at the same time, at 20:00, but renewed.

Exit of founders

The humorists Tatola Godas, Dennys Motta, Ricardinho Mendonça and Ângelo Campos, who presented “Encrenca”, left RedeTV! In this month.

The contract with the group only expired on April 6, 2022, but, in agreement with the broadcaster, it was decided to terminate it. In all, it was seven years at the network.

Yesterday, Marcelo de Carvalho compared himself to the business group that runs the Louis Vuitton brand after the program “Encrenca” left RedeTV! to sign with another broadcaster. The same happened with “Pânico na TV”, which had been on air since 2003, but changed the channel to Band in 2012.