TV network! announces new Encrenca with ex-BBB, YouTubers and João Kleber as director · TV News

RedeTV! closed this Thursday (30) the team of the new Encrenca, which will debut next Sunday (3). With the departure of the former cast to Band, the network hired new names such as Vinícius Vieira (ex-Pânico) and Fernanda Keulla (BBB13 champion and former Globo presenter). THE direction will be by João Kleber , one of the main names in the house.

In addition to Vieira and Fernanda, comedian Victor Sarro and YouTubers Júlio Cocielo and Caio Pericinoto will be in the attraction. The new Trouble promises to keep its most famous painting, the Zap Zap, on the air, but also to debut new content. Along with Kleber in creative command, will be Rafael Paladia, who shares with the presenter the direction of his other programs on RedeTV!.

According to the TV news, the intention of RedeTV! in casting João Kleber as Encrenca’s new director is to make an important transition from the cast — who are most famous for internet content — to television. The idea is to mix what is done on digital platforms with the traditional humor that is successful on open TV.

The cast is young but experienced on TV. Júlio Cocielo and Victor Sarro were already hired by the network and run the Galera Esporte Clube, a sports club that airs on Wednesday nights. Fernanda Keulla worked at Globo between 2013 and 2020. There, she was a Globo presenter in Minas Gerais and a BBB reporter between 2017 and 2020.

Vinícius Vieira will have his third time on RedeTV!. Between 2003 and 2007, he was part of the cast of Pânico na TV (2003-2012), in which he became immortal with the character Glu Glu, a satire on the presenter Gugu Liberato (1959-2019). Between 2013 and 2016, he participated in several projects at the network and was a reporter for TV Fama. The only newcomer is Caio Pericinoto.

The mission of the new Encrenca team will be difficult. The comedy is RedeTV!’s largest audience, with a score of between 4 and 5 rating points in Greater São Paulo. It is also one of its main revenues, with advertising contracts with brands such as Coca-Cola and TIM.

Starting in November, the comedy will clash with Perrengue na Band, a new program hosted by Tatola Godas, Dennys Motta, Ângelo Campos and Ricardinho Mendonça, who played Encrenca until last week.