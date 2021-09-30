Unemployment rate drops to 13.7% in July, better than expected, according to IBGE

(Shutterstock)

The unemployment rate went to 13.7% in the quarter closed in July, according to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad) released on Thursday (30) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

This was a reduction of 1.0 percentage point compared to the quarter ended in April. This corresponds to 14.1 million people in line looking for a job in the country.

The data was better than expected. The median expectation of the Refinitiv consensus was an unemployment rate of 13.9% in July.

The day before, August data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) were released, with a net opening of 372,265 formal jobs. The creation of jobs was again driven by the performance of the service sector in the month, with the creation of 180,660 formal jobs, followed by commerce, which opened 77,769 jobs.

Regarding the data presented by the IBGE on Thursday, the decrease in the rate was influenced, mainly, by the increase in the number of employed persons (89.0 million), which increased 3.6%, with a further 3.1 million in the period. As a result, the occupancy level rose 1.7 percentage points to 50.2%. “This is the first time, since the quarter ended in April 2020, that the level of occupation is above 50%, which indicates that more than half of the population of working age is employed in the country”, highlights the analyst at research, Adriana Beringuy.

There was an increase in employment with a formal contract in the private sector and in informal jobs, with the continued expansion of self-employed work without a CNPJ and of employment without a formal contract in the private sector. This even caused the informality rate to rise from 39.8% in the previous moving quarter to 40.8% in the quarter ended in July.

Employment with a formal contract increased 3.5%, with more than 1.0 million people, totaling 30.6 million in the quarter through July. In comparison with the same quarter last year, the number increased by 4.2%, with over 1.2 million people. It is the first increase in formal employment, since January 2020, in the annual comparison.

The number of employees in the private sector without a formal contract (10.3 million) grew by 6.0% compared to the previous moving quarter. In one year, this contingent increased by 19.0% or 1.6 million people.

Self-employment and housework set records

Self-employment maintained its growth trajectory and reached a record level of 25.2 million people, an increase of 4.7%, with over 1.1 million people. Compared to the same quarter last year, the contingent advanced 3.8 million, an increase of 17.6%. “This is the form of insertion in the occupation that has been growing the most in recent quarters at PNAD Contínua, although work with a formal contract is starting to have more favorable results,” added Adriana Beringuy.

Domestic work increased by 7.7%, totaling 5.3 million people. Compared to the same period of the previous year, it grew 16.1%, an additional 739 thousand people. The quarterly and annual expansions were the largest in the entire historical series of occupation of domestic workers.

The categories of employers (3.7 million) and public sector employees (11.8 million) did not have significant variations in the two comparisons.

In one year, the employed population grew by 7.0 million in the country. Adriana Beringuy notes, however, that this growth, although very significant, is based on the same quarter of 2020, when occupation was still heavily affected by the pandemic. “Although there has been a successive growth over the quarters, showing a recovery in occupation, the employed population remains below the pre-pandemic period by around 5.0 million people,” said the IBGE analyst.

(with IBGE News Agency)

