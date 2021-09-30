Unemployment rate drops to 13.7% with an increase in formal and informal jobs – 09/30/2021 – Market

The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 13.7% in the quarter ended in July, informed this Thursday (30) the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The rate reduction was possible thanks to the increase in the number of employed people, mainly driven by informality, which reached 40.8% of the total number of workers with some type of activity. There are 36.3 million people in jobs without a license and without a CNPJ.

According to the PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) Ongoing, there was also an improvement in formal employment. For the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic had just started, more than half of the working-age population has an occupation.

Despite the improvement, Brazil still has 14.1 million people looking for some kind of work. The country has not yet recovered the level of occupation it had before the pandemic.

In the quarter through July, 89 million people were in work, 7 million more than a year ago, an increase of 8.6%. “The employed population remains below the pre-pandemic period by around 5 million people,” says IBGE analyst Adriana Beringuy.

At the beginning of last year, in the quarter until January 2020, the employed population was 94.1 million people, the peak of the historical series started in 2012.

In the comparison with the quarter until April, 3.1 million workers got some occupation, be it formal or informal, a percentage increase of 3.6%.

Vaccination, which already reached part of the economically active population in July, and the resumption of various economic activities may have favored an improvement in the level of employment, evaluates the research analyst, Adriana Beringuy.

The result for the quarter through July was a little better than expected by the market. Analysts consulted by Bloomberg agency projected rate of 13.9% between May and July.

According to IBGE, there was improvement or stability in almost all occupation categories.

Employment with a formal contract had the first increase since January 2020. Compared to the quarter until April, 1 million people got new jobs registered, an increase of 3.5%.

In informality, the growth was 6.2% compared to the previous moving quarter when all types of unregistered activities are considered, such as self-employed and employer without CNPJ, formal and domestic workers without a license and auxiliary. In one year, the total of informals grew by 5.6 million.

Among employees in the private sector without a formal contract, the increase was 6%. In comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, the growth was 19%, equivalent to 1.6 million more workers.

The biggest advance in the annual comparison came from self-employment, which grew 17.6%, reaching a new record in the entire historical series, according to the IBGE.

This is the type of activity that is ensuring some occupation for 25.2 million people in Brazil. In comparison with the previous mobile quarter, there was an increase of 4.7%, with 1 million more people.

Differently from the level of employment, which has recovered but has not yet made up for the losses of the most acute period of the pandemic, self-employment replaced last year’s reductions and surpassed the pre-crisis period.

“Self-employment has been how people are entering the market more quickly. It is a modality that was already growing in other moments of crisis. It is one of the first to be affected and also the first to react”, says Adriana Beringuy, from IBGE.

Another type of work with a record in the quarter was domestic work, which grew by 7.7%, with a total of 5.3 million workers in this type of activity. Compared to the same period in 2020, the increase was 16.1%, with 739 thousand more people.

The workforce, which considers the employed and those looking for a job, grew 8.4% in the quarter through July compared to the same period in 2020. There are 7.9 million people who returned to this condition. A year earlier, the workforce was down 10%,

The increase in the labor force also influences the unemployment rate. For a worker to be considered unemployed, he must be looking for a position.

Therefore, someone outside the workforce, who has given up looking, for example, is not considered idle. Last year, a less aggressive advance in the unemployment rate was attributed to this dropout – with fewer people looking for work, fewer people were considered unemployed.

From 95.1 million people in the workforce in the period from May to July 2020, in the same quarter of this year there are 103.1 million. In comparison with the three months until April, the increase is 2.4%, equivalent to 2.4 million people.

The Pnad analyst also highlights the reduction in the contingent that is out of the workforce. In the annual comparison, the quarter through July registered the first percentage drop among those who left the labor market. The drop, compared to the same period in 2020, was 4.8 million people, a decline of 6.1%.

The IBGE survey also identified a decline in the average real income of workers, despite the increase in occupation.

This happened, according to Adriana Beringuy, an analyst at Pnad, due to the increase in informality, which tends to include a group of workers with lower wages.

High inflation has an effect on the result. The average real income was R$2,508 in the quarter through July, a drop of 2.9% compared to the previous three months, and 8.8% compared to the same period last year.

In six out of ten activities analyzed by IBGE there was an improvement in occupation. There was stability in the other four. The best performances came from construction, with 10.3%, accommodation and food, with 9%, and domestic services, with 7.7%.

In the annual comparison, eight activities registered growth. Construction grew 23.8%. In the accommodation and food segment, the increase was 16.8%, and in domestic services, 16.5%. The last two, says Adriana, from IBGE, had sharp losses during the pandemic and are still recovering.