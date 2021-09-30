Unemployment retreats to 13.7% in July, but still reaches 14.1 million, says IBGE | Economy

The unemployment rate in Brazil was 13.7% in the quarter ended in July, but still reaches 14.1 million Brazilians, informed this Thursday (30) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result represents a reduction of 1 percentage point in relation to the unemployment rate of the previous three months (14.7%) and the lowest unemployment rate in the year, with the labor market trying to seek a recovery from the crisis caused by Covid-19 . The data also represents stability in relation to the unemployment rate in July 2020, which was 13.8%

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad). In the previous survey, referring to the quarter ended in June, the unemployment rate was 14.1%, reaching 14.4 million people.

Occupancy passes 50% for the first time in the year

According to the IBGE, the decline in the unemployment rate was mainly influenced by the increase in the number of employed persons, which grew by 3.1 million compared to the quarter ended in April, to 89 million.

As a result, the occupancy level rose 1.7 percentage points to 50.2%.

“This is the first time, since the quarter ended in April 2020, that the level of occupation is above 50%, which indicates that more than half of the population of working age is employed in the country”, highlights the analyst at research, Adriana Beringuy.

The researcher emphasizes, however, that before the pandemic the employed population totaled 94 million people – that is, there are still 5 million workers in the country less than in the pre-pandemic period.

Informality pulled high from the occupation

According to IBGE, informal work was the main responsible for the increase in the employed population.

This group – which includes those without a formal contract (private sector employees or domestic workers), without CNPJ (employers or self-employed) or unpaid workers – reached 36.3 million people and a rate of 40.8%.

In the previous quarter, the rate was 39.8%, with 34.2 million people. A year ago, this number was smaller, 30.7 million and a rate of 37.4%, the lowest level in the series.

“In one year, the number of informals grew by 5.6 million. The advance of informality has provided the recovery of the occupation of the Continuous PNAD”, explains Adriana Beringuy.

IBGE notes that, despite the slight improvement in the unemployment rate, the worker’s usual real income is falling: in the quarter ended in July, it was R$2,508 – 2.9% below that registered in the three immediately previous months, of R$2,583.

In comparison with July 2020, the drop is even more pronounced, at 8.8%: a year ago, the usual real income was R$ 2,750.

The drop indicates that the new jobs that have contributed to the resumption of the labor market are of low pay: thus, despite the rise in the ranks, the mass of usual real income (the set of salaries paid) was stable both in relation to the immediately previous quarter and in relation to the same period in 2020, according to the IBGE.

Self-employed and domestic work have records

Self-employment continued to grow in July, reaching a record level of 25.2 million people, an increase of 4.7%, with over 1.1 million people.

“This is the form of insertion in the occupation that has been growing the most in recent quarters at PNAD Contínua, although formally registered work is starting to have more favorable results,” said Adriana Beringuy.

Domestic work increased by 7.7% (compared to the quarter ended in April), totaling 5.3 million people. Compared to the same period of the previous year, it grew 16.1%, an additional 739 thousand people. The quarterly and annual expansions were the biggest in the whole historical series of the occupation of domestic workers, highlighted the IBGE.

No significant variations were observed between employers (3.7 million) and public sector employees (11.8 million).

IBGE X Ministry of Labor

The IBGE data, although showing a slight improvement in the unemployment situation in the country, contrasts with those released the day before by the Ministry of Labor.

The General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) pointed to the creation of 372,265 formal jobs in August. In July – the same month as the current IBGE survey – there were 303.3 thousand vacancies.

Analysts suggest that the change in Caged’s methodology, in early 2020, would be responsible for the discrepancy in the data. According to Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, the new methodology generated a “detachment” of data from formal employment with the level of activity.

“In the new methodology, it is difficult to report layoffs and, more complicated, when compared to activity, we see a very large discrepancy. Before, there was close proximity between Caged and IBC-Br (the ‘preview’ of the GDP released by the Central Bank), the two curves were very close. [Essas curvas] took off: GDP falling and Caged pointing to a super strong V-shaped recovery,” he said.