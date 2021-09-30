Unemployment retreats to 13.7% in the quarter until July, but still reaches 14.1 million

The unemployment rate in Brazil fell to 13.7% in the quarter that ended in July, according to data from the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad) Continuous, released this Thursday (30) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In the second quarter, the unemployment rate had decelerated to 14.1% compared to the immediately previous period. Despite the slowdown, the country still has 14.1 million unemployed.

The drop in the rate is explained by the IBGE by the increase in the number of employed people, which increased 3.6% from one moving quarter to another, the equivalent of 3.1 million more people, bringing the number to 89 million.

With that, the level of occupation rose 1.7 percentage points, to 50.2%, getting above 50% for the first time since the quarter ended in April 2020. “Which indicates that more than half of the population is of age to working is busy in the country”, highlights the research analyst, Adriana Beringuy, in a statement.

Increase in formal employment

The survey also registered an increase in formal employment in the private sector of 3.5%, which corresponds to 1 million workers, bringing the amount to 30.6 million in the quarter until July.

In comparison with the same quarter last year, the number increased by 4.2% (more 1.2 million people). “It is the first increase in employment with a formal contract, since January 2020, in the annual comparison”, says the IBGE.

Informals reach 36.3 million

Informal jobs also rose, causing the informality rate to rise from 39.8% in the previous moving quarter to 40.8% in the quarter ended in July.

The number of people in this group reached 36.3 million, compared to 34.2 million in the previous quarter. A year ago, this number was smaller: 30.7 million and a rate of 37.4%. In other words, in one year, the number of informal workers grew by 5.6 million.

The group includes those without a formal contract (private sector employees or domestic workers), without CNPJ (employers or self-employed) or unpaid workers.

IBGE highlights that the advance of informality has supported the recovery of PNAD occupation. Despite the sharp growth in the period, the number of informal workers is still far from the maximum recorded in the quarter ended in October 2019, when there were 38.8 million people in informality, he says.

In the private sector, the number of employees without a formal contract (10.3 million) grew by 6% compared to the previous moving quarter. This increase was 19% in one year, which corresponds to 1.6 million people.

Self-employment continued to rise in the quarter and reached a record level of 25.2 million people, an increase of 4.7% (1.1 million more).

Compared to the same quarter last year, the contingent advanced 3.8 million, an increase of 17.6%, says the IBGE.

“This is the form of insertion in the occupation that has been growing the most in recent quarters at Pnad Contínua, although work with a formal contract is starting to have more favorable results,” says Beringuy in a note.

Underoccupied record

The contingent of underutilized people, those unemployed, underemployed due to insufficient hours worked or in the potential workforce, dropped 4.7% in the period, to 31.7 million. The move caused the composite underutilization rate to drop 1.6 percentage points to 28%.

“This reduction in the rate was influenced by the increase in unemployment and in the number of potential labor force”, says the IBGE.

The underutilized group includes the underemployed and the discouraged. This first group, which corresponds to workers who could work more but cannot, reached a record of 7.7 million people, an increase of 7.2% (520,000 people). Compared to the previous year, the indicator rose 34%.

The discouraged, who gave up looking for work, totaled 5.4 million people in the quarter ended in July, a drop of 10% compared to the three months ended in April. Compared to the same period last year, this number fell 7.3%.

Average income drops

Despite the growth of the employed population, the average real income of workers dropped 2.9% in the quarter, to R$ 2,508.

Compared to the same period last year, the drop is greater, 8.8%. The IBGE highlights that the real income mass, which is the sum of all workers’ income, remained stable, reaching R$ 218 billion.