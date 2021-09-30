Unexpected function of dinosaur tails is discovered (VIDEO)

The scientific community believed that dinosaur tails had a mere balancing function, but an experiment on a tinamid bird proved more useful.

The tails of some dinosaurs were used to run more stably and efficiently, found a study published in the journal Science Advances.

Until now, scientists assumed that the large tails of bipedal dinosaurs such as tyrannosaurs were passive structures that only served to help balance, explains Peter Bishop, lead author of the study and professor at Harvard University, USA, to the Live Science portal .

With the help of a simulation method used in the medical and aerospace fields, Bishop and his team decided to take a deeper look into the biomechanics of bipedal dinosaurs and the function of their tails.

The team first tested the simulations on a tinamid bird, whose characteristics are similar to those of ancient bipedal dinosaurs.

After using it to calibrate the simulations, the scientists applied to the bird a digital model made from computerized tomographies of the fossils of a Coelophysis bauri, a dinosaur that lived during the Triassic period, between 251.9 million and 201.3 million years ago. ago writes the portal.

The simulation allowed the researchers to “turn on” and “turn off” parts of the dinosaur’s body to figure out exactly what role each part played as the dinosaur raced from point A to point B in the shortest time possible.

​Biped dinosaurs wag their tails as they run, new study reveals

Scientists found that by removing or preventing the dinosaur’s tail from moving, the animal in the simulation began to rotate its pelvis differently to compensate for the missing or immobile tail.

“This suggests that the tail played an important role in controlling angular momentum, that is, the momentum of a rotating object. If you think of the center of the dinosaur as an axis, the tail was working to keep the creature balanced as its body weight shifted from left to right during a race,” clarified Live Science.

According to Bishop, that’s why “humans wave their arms when we walk or run.” As this dinosaur, like many other bipedal dinosaurs, had small arms, the limbs did little to control this dynamic balance.

In addition, scientists found that if they forced the tail out of sync with its legs, the dinosaur would have to “massively” expend more energy, Bishop said. This suggests that the tail also played a role in making locomotion energy efficient.

Although the study focused on a single dinosaur species, scientists believe that because the body of C. bauri was very similar to that of numerous bipedal dinosaurs, the results likely apply to other species as well.

It is also thought that the results could hold for walking dinosaurs, although in this case the tail movement is likely to be less vigorous, said Peter Bishop.