Unimed Longevity Congress debates health for 60+ audiences

THE Unimed Insurance and the Unimed National Center on October 1st and 2nd, the Unimed Longevity Congress, which is part of the Longevity Expo+Fórum 2021 program, will be broadcast live in the official platforms event (YouTube and Facebook). Altogether, there will be four panels on important topics for the public over 60 years old (60+), which will bring discussions about fake news, health, digital inclusion and longevity without taboos. The actor and director, Odilon Wagner, will lead the debates, in the two days of programming. Among the guests are actors, experts and opinion makers: Ana Fontes, Bruna Lombardi, Monja Coen, Antônio Pitanga, Regina Lins, Ronaldo Lemos, Gustavo Caetano, Flávio Morgado and Márcia Monteiro.

“Despite the average life expectancy of Brazilians having reduced by 1.8 years due to the pandemic, according to a study carried out by Harvard University, the 60+ public remains with an important impact on the economy. In this sense, it is of total importance to guide longevity, with a close look at health care and the protection of assets”, declares the president of Seguros Unimed, Helton Freitas. According to him, the event has synergy with the purpose of the Unimed brand, which provides health and dental care, as well as insurance solutions (life, pension, property, residential and civil liability) for Brazilians.

As for Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, president of Central Nacional Unimed, the event represents the efforts of cooperativism in carrying out important actions for all social groups. “Talking about seniors is treating life as it is. We need to motivate society to be close to the elderly and see longevity as a journey that can and should be filled with quality of life. We, from Central Nacional Unimed, believe that the health of the body is connected with emotional life, in addition to the relationships we have with the environment and with current issues. The Longevity Expo+Fórum will bring a multidisciplinary approach, with important stories and experiences to the agenda”, says the president.

The opening of the Longevity Expo+Fórum and the Longevity Congress takes place on October 1, World Elderly Day, in a ceremony at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, in São Paulo, bringing together state authorities and business leaders.

