Unimed Serrana is much more than the grown-up Unimed Nova Friburgo | Advertising Special – Unimed Serrana RJ

Unimed nova Friburgo grew and reached part of its objectives, which was to expand its vocation and capacity to care.

“Our growth has been constant and balanced, and in view of such reach, we needed to represent all the municipalities and lives served, that’s why the name change”, emphasizes the president, Dr. Antônio Chicre.

Present in 16 municipalities in the region, they are: Nova Friburgo, Teresópolis, Cachoeiras de Macacu, Bom Jardim, Cordeiro, Cantagalo, Duas Barras, Sumidouro, Macuco, Carmo, Santa Maria Madalena, Guapimirim, São Sebastião do Alto, Trajano de Moraes Magé and São José do Vale do Rio Preto, the medical cooperative has more than 300 cooperating doctors, more than 160 providers, including clinics, laboratories and hospitals, and serves more than 60,000 lives.

“The cooperative does not intend to stop there, we want to go further and we continue to invest” commented the marketing director, Dr. José Manes.

Speaking of investment, the cooperative invested more than 20 million in the last 5 years, and still intends to expand its hospital and continues to modernize its medical centers in Nova Friburgo, Teresópolis and Cachoeiras de Macacu.

“We went through a major test with the pandemic and there is no doubt that we have an even better hospital and team now” – summarizes Dr. Armando Lemos, managing director. Given all this maturation and growth, Unimed Nova Friburgo is now transformed into Unimed Serrana RJ.

“An even more vibrant Unimed, with more resources, with more determination”, explains Dr. Beatriz Alvarez, medical director of the cooperative.

It seems that the cooperative will remain strong, with medical solutions for treatment and prevention, and you, “the Unimed Serrana client will be part of this future, full of many new achievements…” says the commercial that integrates the wide campaign carried out for exchange branded.