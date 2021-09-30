Unimed VTRP will promote 11 lives and 2 in-person classes in the coming weeks

After Movimentar Unimed, which mobilized hundreds of people in search of a change in habits, the second edition of Ativas is coming. The super initiative of Unimed VTRP is open to customers and the regional community and will have lives on Instagram, groups and in-person sessions promoted by specialists from Espaço Viver Bem Unimed. The goal? Help participants achieve the much-desired balance between body and mind. The first activity takes place this Wednesday, 29, at 6 pm, and attendance at this class is important to compete for exclusive Unimed gifts.

In 2021, Actively arrives with many new features. Those who participate in the activities will compete for kits with t-shirts, bottles, sports backpacks, among other items, all to help each person’s journey of change. To compete for gifts, you must participate in as many activities as possible and check-in on the Active Passport. The link will be shared by each teacher in the middle or at the end of the activities.

The Active 2 full schedule will offer 11 free online classes. They will be held in live formats on the Cooperative’s Instagram, @unimed_vtrp, in addition to online groups via Google Meet and face-to-face classes. All activities will encourage the change of habits gradually and respecting the limits of each person.

The activities are divided into the three main pillars of the Mude1Hábito campaign: Movement (encouraging regular physical activity), Alimentos do Bem (healthy eating tips for everyday life) and Balance (encouraging self-knowledge and care with the emotional health).

To sign up and receive first-hand information about the campaign, simply access the website and follow the steps described on the page.

face-to-face classes

Another distinguishing feature of Ativa 2021 are the two in-person sessions scheduled for October 30th, in Santa Cruz do Sul, and November 6th, in Lajeado.

During these two days, customers and the community as a whole are invited to practice functional and dance with professionals from Espaço Viver Bem Unimed. Participants of these classes will also receive gifts from Unimed VTRP. Places are limited and strictly follow each city’s health care distancing protocols.

The locations of the activities will still be defined and announced during the month of October. The links to guarantee a place for the in-person classes will be disclosed exclusively by Instagram (@unimed_vtrp) and by e-mail, to anyone who signs up for the link.

Full schedule

Active 2 starts this Wednesday, the 29th, at 6 pm, with a super GAP class. To follow along, just follow Unimed VTRP’s Instagram, @unimed_vtrp, as this class will be exclusive to Instagram. The full agenda can be found on the link.

online classes

09/29 – 6:00 pm – GAP Class

09/30 – 7:00 pm – Practical and healthy snack recipes for the summer

10/7 – 8:00 pm – Self-esteem: a process of self-knowledge

10/14 – 6:30 pm – Functional foods in practice

10/22 – 7:00 am – Functional Dance Class

10/27 – 7:00 pm – Cognitive Distortions: Learn what thinking errors are

11/3 – 7:00 pm – Between the limit and independence: raising safe children

*For these activities, prior registration is not required. Just go to @unimed_VTRP on Instagram.

online groups

10/5 – 6:30 pm – Healthy lunchboxes: how to plan? – Subscribe: at: bit.ly/Atividade_packages

10/13 – 7:30 pm – Pajama night, for parents and children – Register: at: https://bit.ly/Atividade_pijama

10/20 – 19:00 – Workshop on Sports Nutrition – Register: at: https://bit.ly/Atividade_nutricaoesportiva

11/04 – 18:00 – Vegetarianism – Register: at: http://bit.ly/Atividade_vegetarianismo

face-to-face classes

10/30 – 9 am to 11 am – Classroom in Santa Cruz do Sul

06/11 – 9 am to 11 am – Classroom in Lajeado

**Limited places. Registration will open in October. Stay connected to social networks so you don’t lose your seat!

Source: Unimed VTRP

READ MORE: