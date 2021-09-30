Universal Studios Japan will have the world’s first Donkey Kong game theme area

The subject area Super Nintendo World barely opened in the park Universal Studios Japan, in Osaka, and an expansion is already underway on the ground. Scheduled for 2024, the site will gain the first thematic area based on the Donkey Kong game franchise, which follows the jungle adventures of the protagonist primate.

Regarded as one of the most popular electronic games in the Nintendo, the new space will be adjacent to the Super Nintendo World and will feature roller coasters, interactive attractions, themed products and dining experiences. According to the press release, tourists will be immersed in the game with the help of innovative technology, in which “it will look like visitors are playing inside the world of Donkey Kong”.

Together with Nintendo and Universal, producer Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the Donkey Kong and Super Mario video game series, will be part of the development of the unprecedented area. “It will take some time to complete, but it will be a unique area not only for people familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all visitors,” says the producer in the statement. With the new installation, the Super Nintendo World will increase approximately 70% in size.

Nintendo’s Donkey Kong franchise began with an arcade game in 1981 and quickly captured the hearts of fans. According to the company, by March 2021 the series had sold more than 65 million units worldwide.

Super Nintendo World

The theme area dedicated to the most iconic games of the Japanese company, such as Super Mario, Mario Kart and Yoshi’s Island, fhi opened inside Universal Studios Japan, in Osaka, on March 18 this year. After several delays due to the pandemic, the space was opened to visitors with attractions reminiscent of electronic games, such as a Mario Kart race and a treasure hunt with the character Yoshi.

In addition, the entire enclosure is interactive and immersive, as if visitors were inside the video game: tourists can compete against other players and can even jump and punch the famous “question blocks” of the games, collecting virtual coins.

Along with the unprecedented area of ​​Donkey Kong and Super Mario World, Universal Studios in Japan also has themed areas for Harry Potter, the Minions, and Jurassic Park and from US cities such as New York and San Francisco.