US authorizes new Virgin Galactic releases after completing investigation | Innovation

The FAA informed the company that it had accepted the corrective measures proposed in relation to the flight, in which the SpaceShipTwo vehicle fell below its airspace during its descent on the airstrip in Spaceport America, New Mexico.

The investigation began after a report in The New Yorker magazine pointed out that the deviation in the flight plan caused security alerts to be triggered in the cabin of the Virgin Galactic spacecraft and that the signal should have been a reason for the mission to be aborted. .

Virgin Galactic said it will do its calculations for future flights and ask for more airspace. The company also promised real-time communication with the FAA during flight operations.

“Our entire approach to spaceflight is guided by a fundamental commitment to safety at all levels, including our spaceflight system and our test flight program,” said company executive director Michael Colglazier in a statement. communicated.

“We appreciate the FAA’s exhaustive review of this investigation. Our flight test program is specifically designed to continually improve our processes and procedures.”

The FAA grounded Virgin Galactic earlier this month after an investigative report in The New Yorker magazine reported that the flight experienced irregularities that could have jeopardized the mission.

The article noted that pilots found cockpit warnings that the rocket-propelled space plane’s ascent was too shallow and the rocket’s nose—that is, its upper end—was not vertical enough.

That could have meant that, after taking your crew to the edge of space, it would lack enough energy for the aircraft to glide back to the runway landing on Earth.

According to the report citing anonymous sources within the company founded by Branson, the safest way to react to these warnings would have been to stop the mission.

The two pilots on board decided to continue despite the lights, and the landing finally went smoothly.

VIDEO: Virgin Galactic rocket lands safely

In a statement, the FAA confirmed that it had completed its “setback investigation.”

“The FAA also found that Virgin Galactic did not communicate the deviation to the FAA as required,” the statement added. THE The statement suggests that the agency only learned of the irregularity from the article in The New Yorker.