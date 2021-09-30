Vale completes rescue of 39 mine workers in Canada

Mining company Vale said today that all 39 workers who were trapped in an underground mine in Canada have returned to the surface, and that all are doing well after the rescue was safely completed.

“Bringing our 39 safe and healthy employees home was our top priority and we are happy that our emergency plan worked to achieve this result. All are safe now and deserve our deep respect for their perseverance,” Vale President Eduardo said in a statement. Bartolomeo, from Sudbury, Canada, after meeting employees and rescue workers.

On Sunday (26), 39 workers were arrested after an excavator shovel came loose, blocking access and making the means of transport unavailable to employees.

While conditions at the site were being assessed, employees went to underground refuge stations as part of company procedures.

Workers were gradually rescued. Yesterday, most had already reached the surface.

Bartolomeo said that an investigation will be launched into the incident, “so that the company can learn from the incident and take steps to ensure that it never happens again,” according to a statement from Vale.

In the first six months of 2021, the Totten mine in Sudbury, Ontario, produced 3,600 tonnes of nickel, Vale said earlier, adding that production at the mine had been temporarily suspended.