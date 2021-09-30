Vale’s share rises more than 2% and steelmakers advance 4%; PetroRio fires a 10% eye on Petrobras assets

(Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The shares of Vale (VALE3) and steelmakers record another session of gains, with assets VALE3 rising more than 2%, Usiminas (USIM5) and CSN (CSNA3) up around 4% and Gerdau (GGBR4 ) with an advance of about 4%.

The session was bullish for ore, although showing negative data in the third quarter. Dalian iron ore futures soared to a three-week high on Thursday after Fortescue Metals Group halted mining operations at a Pilbara project as hopes of improving Chinese demand in the fourth quarter provided more support. Fortescue miner said an employee died after a soil collapse at the Solomon hub in the Pilbara region of Australia.

Dalian iron ore, however, had its first quarterly loss in two years and the third consecutive monthly decline, falling 42% since the record peak in mid-May.

But the big highlight is PetroRio (PRIO3) shares, which soar by up to 10% while, outside the index, Enauta (ENAT3) rises around 4%, while 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) advances around 6%.

According to information from the specialized website BrasilEnergia, the name of the bider for the divestment package for the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, in the Campos Basin, should be disclosed by Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) by the end of next week. According to the investigation, the deal is between the consortiums PetroRio/Cobra and Enauta/3R Petroleum/Talos Energia/EIG Global Energy Partners – Harbor Energy.

PetroRio / Cobra would have presented the highest offer for the Albacora package. Meanwhile, Enauta / 3R Petroleum / Talos Energia / EIG Global Energy Partners – Harbor Energy presented a lower bid for the package, but its bid for the Albacora Leste field exceeded the bid made by the competitor.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Petrobras will choose the PetroRio consortium as the preferred bidder for the package, or whether it will split the package between the two fields, with PRIO / Cobra negotiating Albacora, and Enauta / 3R Petroleum / Talos Energia / EIG Global Energy Partners – Harbor Energy trading in East Albacore.

“We believe that the base scenario is PetroRio gaining one of the assets, although the acquisition of the entire package is a positive scenario for the investment case. According to the Petrobras teaser, the Albacora cluster produces around 80Mboepd. Considering that PRIO’s participation in the consortium is 50%, the acquisition of Albacora could represent a 120% increase in the company’s current production and a considerable increase in oil reserves”, assesses BBI.

Meanwhile, Petrobras shares trade between slight gains and losses, paying attention to the company’s busy news. In the midst of the debate on the creation of a fund to stabilize fuel prices, without changing its pricing policies, Petrobras announced the approval of the R$ 300 million program to subsidize cooking gas.

Also among the highs are Sabesp shares (SBSP3), which rose about 4% after the company announced that the São Paulo State privatization council approved a recommendation for the state government to hire the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for discuss options for restructuring the capital of the water and sanitation company.

Check out more highlights:

Petrobras (PETR4)

In the midst of the debate on the creation of a fund to stabilize fuel prices, without changing its pricing policies, Petrobras announced the approval of the R$ 300 million program to subsidize cooking gas.

In addition, the oil company also informed, in continuation of the statement of September 24, its wholly owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance (PGF) concluded on the day before the financial settlement of the early redemption of the bonds 4.375% Global Notes and 4.25% Global Notes, both maturing in 2023.

The total redemption amount was equivalent to $1.3 billion, excluding unpaid capitalized interest and considering the exchange rate of $1.1717 per euro for currency bonds.

January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodities Exchange closed up 5.4% at RMB 721.50 ($111.58) a ton, after reaching RMB 758, the highest since March 8 September, early in the day.

Vale informed that the Regional Labor Department (SRT) issued a Term of Partial Suspension of the interdiction of the Mariana Complex, near the Xingu dam, in order to allow the regular operation of the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) on the Fábrica Nova branch .

During the interdiction period, the production from the Timbopeba plant was transported by unmanned train.

In addition, the partial disinterdiction allows access to the road bridge over the Piracicaba River. Internal access between the Timbopeba website and the Alegria website are also free.

Vale also informs that the access of workers and the circulation of vehicles in the flood zone of the Xingu dam are still suspended, with the entry of people who work in the structure’s stabilization activities only being allowed, through a strict security protocol.

“We emphasize that the Xingu Dam remains at level 2 of the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM), in which there is no imminent risk of rupture, and the structure’s safety conditions remain unchanged,” he informed.

According to the company, the Xingu dam is monitored and inspected daily by a specialized technical team and is included in the Company’s dam decharacterization plan. The Self-Rescue Zone (ZAS) of the Xingu Dam remains evacuated, with no permanent presence of people in the area.

Sabesp announced on Wednesday that the São Paulo State privatization council approved a recommendation for the state government to hire the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to discuss options for restructuring the capital of the water and sanitation company.

In recent months, members of the state government have been making statements to the press about the possibility of Sabesp going through a privatization process.

For Credit Suisse, the news is a little positive, as it was anticipated by the government of the State of São Paulo at the beginning of the year.

According to analyst Carolina Carneiro, however, if the discussion leads to a recommendation for privatization and the government decides to start the process, the “market would welcome the change very well”.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

Petrorecôncavo signed a purchase and sale agreement for the supply of natural gas from Companhia Potiguar de Gás, Potigás.

The contract provides for the delivery of 236,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day as of January 1, 2022, with a duration of two years.

Seeing the IRB on the right track, but still facing many challenges, Credit Suisse maintained the underperform recommendation (performance below the market average, or equivalent to sale) and cut the target price for the share from R$7.50 to R$ 5, which configures a 3.5% appreciation potential compared to the closing of Wednesday.

BR Properties (BRPR3)

Itaú BBA commented on the announcement by BR Properties of an agreement to develop a warehouse complex with a total built area (GLA) of 150,000 square meters on a site owned by Cristais Log. After construction, BR Properties will have 67% of the shares. warehouses, and Cristais, 33%. The contract includes an additional payment of R$ 10 million to Cristais Log.

The bank sees the business as slightly positive, and believes it is interesting from a strategic point of view, as it strengthens BR Properties’ presence among industrial warehouses, which should experience growth in the future. The bank’s calculations assume an investment of R$ 2,050 per square meter, and the rent of R$ 23 per month.

The bank maintains a market perform recommendation for BR Properties, and a target price for 2022 of R$ 10.20, or a potential increase of 25% compared to Wednesday’s closing.

Refrigerators

The main Brazilian meatpackers, BRF (BRFS3), JBS (JBSS3), Marfrig (MRFG3) and Minerva (BEEF3), are among the biggest increases on the Stock Exchange in September, with positive variations between 15% and 30% while the Ibovespa falls 6%. And analysts still see opportunities in the sector, especially when we talk about JBS and Minerva.

It is worth remembering that the beginning of the month was negative news for the sector, with the suspension of beef shipments to China after two atypical cases of “mad cow disease” in Brazil. The Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday (29) in a statement that it is still awaiting a return from the Chinese authorities regarding the release.

However, in the evaluation of XP, JBS and Marfrig should be less impacted, since the two companies have operations in the United States, where the beef industry remains heated and, therefore, would offset part of the impact.

