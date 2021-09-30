‘Valor 1000’ announces ‘Company of Value’ and winners in 26 sectors; watch | Companies

Tonight began the ceremony of the 21st edition of the yearbook “ Value 1000 ”, which brings the best companies in 26 sectors , in addition to presenting the ranking of 1000 largest companies in Brazil . The transmission can be followed through the website of the Value .

At the event, the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), talk about the reform agenda, in a conversation that was recorded on Monday afternoon. In online format, the ceremony also announces the “Value Company”.

The teacher from London Business School Gary Hamel. Creator of the school’s innovation laboratory, the Management Innovation Exchange, and founder of the consultancy Strategos, Hamel is on the Thinkers50 list as one of the most influential thinkers on management and business.

The ceremony can also be seen through the Facebook and by Linkedin.

The results of the current edition were consolidated from the analysis of 1,102 balance sheets for the year 2020, compared to 1,139 for 2019. The pandemic helps to explain this reduction. Even with the smallest number of analyzed balance sheets, the revenue cut score of the last place in the ranking grew, from R$ 431.8 million in 2019 to R$ 496.8 million in 2020. The sectorial cut also allows for a clear identification impacts of covid-19 on the sectors, when analyzing the evolution of net revenue in 2020.

The results of the “Value 1000” are the result of an effort of collection, treatment, tabulation and analysis carried out for more than 20 years by several professionals from Valor, in partnership with Serasa Experian and the Center for Studies in Finance of the São Paulo School of Business Administration of the Foundation Getulio Vargas (Cef-EAESP/FGV-SP).

To rank among the top ten – and as the champion in its sector – a non-financial company needs to obtain points based on ranking criteria. Eight indicators were defined, with different weights.