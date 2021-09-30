Valor presents 360 companies platform | Brazil

O Value presents today the interactive platform Value 360 ​​Companies , which will bring together in a single place the business news produced by all its sites – Value , Value Invests and business website Pipeline -, in addition to the analysis tools and the database of the PRO value , real-time information service. The new platform will also provide resources for companies to communicate directly with their stakeholder audience, including investors, consumers, suppliers and market analysts.

“Every time the company is mentioned in a news or search on the newspaper’s websites, the reader will find a hyperlink that will take them to that company’s page on the platform, where all available news and data will be gathered”, says Frederic Kachar, general director of Editora Globo, which publishes the Value. The presentation of the Value 360 ​​Companies will be presented this afternoon on an online panel of the 22nd International Meeting of Investor Relations and Capital Markets, which is organized by the Brazilian Association of Publicly-Held Companies (Abrasca) and by the Brazilian Institute of Investor Relations (Ibri). At night, the new portal will also be presented to the public of the “Valor 1000” award (Read more at ‘Valor 1000’ award winners will be known tonight).

Value 360 ​​Companies

The platform will go live on October 1st, in a trial version. Initially, the services will focus on companies listed on B3 that have greater liquidity. There are about 300 companies. The plan is to expand the scope in the coming months to include all companies with shares on the Brazilian stock exchange. “But we are not going to restrict ourselves to companies that are publicly traded in the country”, says Kachar.

Gradually, pages dedicated to large privately held companies that issue bonds and interest investors will be added. Also included will be Brazilian companies that made their initial public offering of shares on international stock exchanges, such as Nasdaq, a movement that has gained momentum in recent years. In 2022, says the general director of Editora Globo, an application with all the contents will be launched.

At the Value 360 ​​Companies, among other services, users will find online quotes for each company, information on market value and return on dividends, tools to compare stock exchange competitors and analyst consensus on recommendations for buying, selling or holding shares. The results are presented graphically to facilitate understanding by users. The project was led by journalist Vera Brandimarte, former editor of the Value.

“The effort is to show the information in a didactic way, especially to clarify users who are not used to this universe”, says Kachar. In Brazil, the number of new investors on the stock market is growing rapidly. B3 ended the first half with 3.8 million individual accounts, up 43% over the same period last year. There have been 500,000 more accounts since the end of 2020. The number of registered CPFs, which indicates the total number of individual investors, reached 3.2 million, an increase of 42%. In 2017, there were 500 thousand.

“Information with credibility is the essential input in the process of building the value of corporate brands. It’s the Value it is very well structured to make this knowledge tool available, whether for its readers or for the market as a whole”, says Luis Henrique Guimarães, president of Abrasca’s Board of Directors.

At the Value 360 ​​Companies, companies will be able to opt for packages that allow the dissemination of content produced by them. Possibilities include streaming videos and podcasts with your executives, narrating corporate history, publishing relevant facts, and displaying full balance sheets. “Conference calls” with analysts may also be available, as well as press releases and releases. It will also be a space for companies to inform about ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) practices, a topic very dear to society as a whole. The proposal is to allow companies to establish a direct channel for corporate communication and investor relations.

“The investment analysis technology has gone through several stages”, says Eduardo Lucano, Executive President of Abrasca. “Initially, a fundamentalist approach, based on the company’s financial return, prevailed. Then, risk factors, measured statistically, were incorporated. Now, other variables appear. The main institutional investors started to measure the ESG impact, as this can affect profitability.”

According to Lucano, investors need complete information, as that is the only way they can have discernment about investments, believes the president of Abrasca. “Like Value 360 ​​Companies, we expect a powerful tool, with several integrated contents”.