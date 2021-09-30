VAR does not analyze Deyverson’s field invasion in Palmeiras’ goal against Atlético – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Conmebol In reserve, Deyverson took the field during Gabriel Veron’s play before Dudu’s goal

Since the end of the tie between Atlético x Palmeiras, the controversial invasion of the field by Deyverson has been the subject, with exchanges of accusations and even fans talking about a possible suspension of the game that earned a spot in the final of the Copa Libertadores. Conmebol released the audio of the VAR at the time of the bid, this Wednesday, which confirmed the legal goal. The video referee’s review saw no irregularities and only suggested a yellow card for the striker from Palmeira who warmed up on the side of the Mineirão field and entered the pitch to celebrate.

“It can warn the player who is warming up, who celebrated the goal,” says one of the assistants after spotting the invasion. The VAR asks who it was and when he hears that it is the 9 of Palmeiras, he endorses the move and then confirms the goal. “Nice goal, Wilmar” was the conclusion of the move.

The VAR, however, evaluated the entire play. At launch, the assistant said that Gabriel Veron was enabled, that is, in conditions Already the VAR says it is “possible out of play”. Quickly comes analysis. Afterwards, he guarantees the normal position and Wilmar Roldan says he will confirm the goal.

There is a discussion about a possible hand touch of the Palmeirense striker in the domain and the VAR defines: “his knee. Let’s go ahead and see how (Dudu) scored the goal.” Nothing unusual is seen. “Nice goal.”

Before the final verdict, however, the VAR is still reviewing to see if there was no foul on Nathan Silva. The bid is declared clean. At this time, Roldan is recommended to give Deyverson a yellow card after a field invasion. And nothing else.

Confident that he didn’t do anything wrong that could change the result of the match, Deyverson even joked in the nets. “Say what you want. We’re in the final. They want to look for something not to talk about our achievement, right!?, he posted.