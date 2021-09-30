VAR shows that refereeing saw Deyverson’s invasion of Palmeiras’ goal

Conmebol released this afternoon the audio of the conversation between referee Wilmar Roldán and Andrés Cunha, responsible for the VAR, after Dudu’s goal in the 1-1 draw between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, by Libertadores. The excerpt shows that the video arbitration team checked Deyverson’s field invasion.

Before Gabriel Veron rolled the ball to Dudu, Verdão’s center forward crossed the sideline and invaded the pitch. Deyveson’s move was noticed by the professionals responsible for refereeing, and only the application of a yellow card was recommended.

“It can warn the player who is warming up, who celebrated the goal for the stands,” said one of Roldán’s assistants.

“It’s okay. Whose number 9 was warned?”, said Andrés Cunha.

“From Palmeiras,” VAR assistant Juan Soto replied.

Deyverson’s field invasion was heavily discussed this Wednesday. Despite the controversy, José Murilo Procópio, vice president of Galo, guaranteed that the club will not seek to take the situation to sports courts.

On social networks, Deyverson mocked the discussions about the bid. “Say what you want. We’re in the final. They want to look for something not to mention our achievement, right? We’re in the final. A wink of envy,” wrote the striker.