Venezuela: 94.5% of Venezuelans live in poverty | International

Children and young people play basketball on a court restored by residents in a neighborhood in Caracas. Miguel Gutierrez (EFE)

Venezuela without gasoline is more unequal. This is shown by the new Living Conditions Survey, presented on Tuesday by the Catholic University Andrés Bello. The study reveals how the worsening of poverty in the country in the last year was closely related to the fuel supply crisis and reduced mobility. The study is also a portrait of a country that is no longer oil-producing, where 94.5% of the inhabitants are poor and 76.6% are below the extreme poverty line. The survey, called Encovi, concludes that the near-total stoppage caused by fuel shortages, which has not even disappeared with emergency shipments from Tehran (Iran’s capital) to Caracas, has aggravated the recession.

The data show that the Government’s measures against covid-19 ended up catapulting the crisis. The initiatives to curb the pandemic, in a country with a circulation of the virus similar to that seen in more isolated nations, cost children a year and a half out of classrooms and led to the shutdown of part of the productive sector, with a scheme seven days of quarantine followed by seven days of opening. “Copying measures against the virus from countries with contagions such as those in Latin America, when we don’t have them, has reinforced the recession,” says one of the Encovi researchers, sociologist Luis Pedro España.

One of the most worrying data in the survey is unemployment, which already affects 8.1 million Venezuelans — who have neither work nor incentives to work. There are 7.6 million who work, while almost half of them would like to work more hours, as, due to confinement and the mobility crisis, a large part of the country cut four hours of their journey. In the inactive group, there are 3.6 million despondents who stopped looking for a job and 1.5 million women with children who cannot work because of maternal activities.

Only a third of Venezuelans are regularly employed, a rate well below the average rate in Latin America even after the setback caused by the pandemic. Between 2014 and 2021, formal employment decreased by 21.8 percentage points, which means 4.4 million jobs, 70% of which in the public sector, and the rest in the private sector. In the last year alone, 1.3 million jobs were eliminated and, therefore, half of the workforce is now self-employed.

The disparities between public and private sector employees also widened. In the private sector, 58% are in extreme poverty, while in the public sector it is 75%. At the other extreme, almost 10% of employees in the private sector are not poor, while only 4% in the public sector are saved from this situation. The precariousness of employment in the public sector was mentioned by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in her latest report on Venezuela. An employee may earn as little as 12 dollars a month, while a private sector employee earns an average of 38 dollars a month, and self-employed people have an average income of 32 dollars.

With these numbers, inequality is quantified, which researchers estimate at 0.56 this year, the largest in the region taking into account the reference of the 2019 indexes — in which Brazil, then the most unequal, registered 0.53. “In terms of poverty, Venezuelan society is more or less leveled at 90%, down to the very bottom, especially the last tenth of the population in which the gap of the richest opens up,” says España. It is estimated that 10% of Venezuelans account for 40% of the national income, and members of this group can be up to 15 times richer than the previous stratum.

Despite these data, adds the sociologist, the problem in Venezuela today is not inequality, but the halt in production and the abysmal reduction in the inflow of foreign exchange, from 90 billion dollars in 2012 to 5 billion in 2020, most of which private non-oil exports, evidence of the end of the nationalized oil economy. “If we were to distribute all the income equally among families, the average per capita would be 30 dollars per Venezuelan per month, in other words, one dollar per person per day, a scenario in which we would all be in extreme poverty,” he adds.

The government of Nicolás Maduro developed an intense policy of direct money transfers through a bonus in bolivars. In the case of destitute families, their own income reaches a maximum of 36 dollars a month, and public aid exceeds 50 dollars, in other words, almost 76% of the total income. In this way, this contingent depends totally on the bonuses, and even so, it would be necessary to increase this aid by more than 30 times to be able to lift these families out of extreme poverty.

children without school

Encovi, which brings together the analysis of more than 17,000 household interviews with more than 800 questions, has become in the last seven years the only reliable measurer of the deep crisis that Venezuela is going through, as there is a governmental opacity in the face of demographic, economic and social and accountability. According to data from this study, it is estimated that at least 340,000 children were not born in Venezuela in five years. The impact of migration, potential mothers who left the country and the increase in infant mortality, reaching 25.7 per 1,000 live births, the same as 30 years ago, have altered the country’s population pyramid. “The living conditions led generations born between 2015 and 2020 to have three years less life than those that preceded the crisis”, points out Anitza Freites, coordinator of the study.

The Venezuelan population has decreased by 1.1% in the last half decade, totaling 28.7 million. “We have a more impoverished country and a smaller one in terms of demographics”. More than four million, 90% of whom are aged between 15 and 49, have emigrated in the last five years. The reason for the exodus remains: lack of employment. A second reason for leaving, family reunification, starts to gain weight and gives a taste of the dimensions of the exodus.

The impact of the pandemic on education is clear among those who no longer appear in the statistics. Educational coverage has dropped by five points in just one year, and nearly half of children no longer have access to initial education. “At all levels there was a decrease, but in initial and university education —which had already been falling— there was a big drop,” says Freites.

The context of almost unfeasible remote education forced families to make decisions about which child would remain in the educational system and which one should leave, thus depriving minors of opportunities and putting them under the burden of mothers – who in 78% of households took over the tasks educational. “The educational process is cumulative, the skills acquired in initial education are fundamental for maturation, and children aged 3 to 5 are being deprived of this”, observes Freites. In the case of teenagers from 12 to 17 years old, the percentage with delayed schooling increased.

The closing of schools for more than a year, which occurred in much of Latin America due to measures to combat covid-19, contributed to poverty and will have consequences that are yet to be evaluated. Venezuela is one of the few countries that has not returned to in-person classes once since March 2020, when the pandemic broke out. “It is the school that breaks the social reproduction of poverty, and it has been disabled for over a year”, questions España. “This will make the next generation of workers’ children also workers, because children who have stayed at home as much as they will learn is what their mother knows.”

