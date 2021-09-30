Venus’ Clouds May Host Earth-Like Photosynthesis

A new data analysis found that sunlight filtering through the atmosphere of Venus could support Earth-like photosynthesis in cloud layers and that chemical conditions are potentially receptive to the growth of microorganisms. The study in this regard was published online in the magazine astrobiology.

According to Rakesh Mogul, professor of biochemistry at California State Polytechnic University (USA), and his team, photosynthesis can occur 24 hours a day in Venus’ clouds, with the middle and lower clouds receiving similar solar energy. to the surface of the Earth. As on Earth, the hypothetical phototrophs in the clouds of Venus would have access to solar energy during the day.

In a fascinating twist, the team found that photosynthesis can continue overnight due to thermal or infrared energy coming from the surface and atmosphere. In this habitat, light energy would be available above and below the clouds, which could provide photosynthetic microorganisms with ample opportunities to diversify into cloud layers. Both solar and thermal radiation in Venus’ clouds have wavelengths of light that can be absorbed by photosynthetic pigments found on Earth.

purified radiation

The study also found that, after filtering through the Venusian atmosphere, scattering and absorption eliminates sunlight from much of the ultraviolet (UV) radiation that is harmful to life, providing a benefit such as ozone layer from the earth.

Yeon Joo Lee of the University of Berlin (Germany), who co-authored the study, used a radiative transfer model to show that the current middle and lower cloud layers above Venus receive significantly less UV, 80%-90% less UV flux -A in comparison with the Earth’s surface. These layers also have little UV-B and UV-C radiation, which represent the most harmful components of UV rays.

To assess the nocturnal photosynthetic potential through the thermal energy of Venus, Mogul and his team compared photon fluxes rising from the atmosphere and hot surface of Venus with photon fluxes measured in low-light phototrophic habitats on Earth – hydrothermal vents on Earth Rise of the Eastern Pacific, where geothermal emissions are reported to support phototrophy at depths of 2,400 meters, and the Black Sea, where solar-powered phototrophs are found at depths of 120 meters. These comparisons showed that photon fluxes from the atmosphere and surface of Venus exceed the fluxes measured in these low-light phototrophic environments on Earth.

tangible support

Although a study this year by Hallsworth et al. Having concluded that Venus’ clouds were too dry to support terrestrial life, Mogul and his team discovered that the chemical conditions of Venus’ clouds could be partially composed of neutralized forms of sulfuric acid, such as ammonium bisulfate. These chemical conditions would exhibit dramatically higher aquatic activities compared to Hallsworth calculations and much lower acidity compared to current Venus models.

“Our study provides tangible support for the potential for phototrophy and/or chemotrophy by microorganisms in clouds of Venus,” said Mogul. “The acidity and activity levels of the water may be within an acceptable range for microbial growth on Earth, while constant illumination with limited UV suggests that Venus’ clouds may be hospitable to life. We believe that Venus’ clouds would be a major target for habitability or life detection missions, such as those currently planned for Mars and Europe.”

