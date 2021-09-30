“Verstappen is not the first to challenge me”

The fierce title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen has provided a very exciting season this year, with more than a few clashes between the two rivals. Silverstone and Monza are prime examples of this. For Hamilton, the title fight is nothing new.

There have been accidents between them at Silverstone and Monza, but Hamilton and Verstappen have had other wheel-to-wheel disputes this season that could also have led to an accident. Hamilton told ESPN that he ‘chosen’ some battles carefully. “Yes, I had to get out of certain scenarios with Max because otherwise we would crash.”

According to Hamilton, it is also about experience. “I really hope this works out by the end of the year, but obviously you just need to find the right balance. That’s really what I’m trying to do.”

Since his debut in 2015, Verstappen has been known as a tough driver who doesn’t give in. However, according to Hamilton, the Dutchman is not the first rider to have this style of riding. “Max isn’t the first to challenge me,” Hamilton said. “I always had a ‘target on my back.’ I’ve always been at the front since I was young. I had number one in my car for many years, even before I entered Formula 1,” he said.

The driver Hamilton compares to Verstappen is Fernando Alonso, his teammate in his rookie year at McLaren in 2007. “Alonso never gave up. I’ve competed against pilots who drive like that. Some are smarter than others and know that there will be other times. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Some drivers are then able to control this, and others are not”, concluded.