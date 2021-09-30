Vice of RedeTV! compares leaving Encrenca with Panic: ‘Nothing Revenges’

Marcelo de Carvalho compared himself to the business group that runs the Louis Vuitton brand after the program “Encrenca” left RedeTV! to sign with another broadcaster. The same happened with “Pânico na TV”, which had been on air since 2003, but changed the channel to Band in 2012.

On Twitter, the vice president of RedeTV! made a “good-natured reflection” on program exits, using a photo of several fake branded handbags on the street vendor. “I feel like the owner of LVMH,” he said.

Then Marcelo de Carvalho explained that Louis Vuitton creates cool products and sees cheap imitations of their bags if they end up with the camels on the sidewalks. “And the incredible thing is that nothing ends up winning,” the network partner sniped.

Humorous reflection on the departure of Pânico da RedeTV in the past and the cast of Encrenca for the same channel. I feel like the owner of LVMH who creates cool products and sees cheap imitations of their bags if they kill the camels on the sidewalks. And the amazing thing is that nothing ends up winning. pic.twitter.com/o0XzFvWpuP — Marcelo de Carvalho (@MarceloCRedeTV) September 28, 2021

Last week, the cast of “Encrenca” left RedeTV! and promised to return “on another channel”. Marcelo, however, stated that the program will continue on the network, with a renewed cast. “‘Encrenca’, the Brazilian family program, continues on RedeTV”