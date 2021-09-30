Video: Boy surprises mother by revealing that he was run over in a past life

Anna Banana, a resident of Texas, USA, was surprised by her son during a conversation about past lives. She was sitting in the car with her son when he started talking about being reincarnated. Shocked, she recorded the deposition on video. Later, the footage was released on TikTok and the child’s testimony went viral among users.

In the caption of the publication, Anna explains: “My son talked for 10 minutes about how he was hit by a car when he was a baby, before he was my baby.” In the video, the boy recalled when he was a baby in another life. Anna then asked her son, “Were you a baby again?” and he replied, “Mm-hmm, and I did it again.” “So you were run over in a past life?” asked the mother. At the end of the content, Anna looks incredulous. “I’m still not fine,” he said.

In the publication’s comments, many parents commented that they have been through similar situations. “My son told me he remembered seeing me from heaven. He was four years old. He also told me that he has a sister and brother in heaven. I had two miscarriages,” wrote one woman. “My middle child used to tell me he came from a red planet called Mars. Who lived underground. He was about two years old and had no idea what Mars was,” said another. “We moved to Florida when my son was two and he asked if we were going to see his other parents and that he was married and missed his two kids,” wrote a third.

